Preview: Notre Dame at Temple

Temple is enjoying one of the best seasons in program history and is ranked nationally for the first time since 1979. All the 22nd-ranked Owls have to do to hold onto their lofty ranking and possibly move up is knock off visiting No. 9 Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish are trying to prove to the selection committee that their lone loss was just a blip in an otherwise strong campaign, and they expect to get Temple’s best shot on Saturday. “There’s a lot of anticipation in college football today when teams that have not been in it before are now vying for an opportunity, so it creates a lot of energy and it creates a lot of anticipation,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly told reporters. “You’re seeing both of those things come together.” Owls coach Matt Rhule needs one more win to match his total from the first two seasons on the job and has his team among a group of three undefeated squads (along with Memphis and Houston) atop the American Athletic Conference. Unlike the high-powered offenses of Memphis and Houston, Rhule prefers to keep the ball on the ground with a pounding running game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Notre Dame -9.5.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (6-1): The Irish had last week off after toppling USC and are hoping to be an even better team down the stretch after a welcome rest. “We have a great opportunity to be a very good team for the second half of the year,” quarterback DeShone Kizer told reporters. “We are playing some really good opponents coming up. I believe that with a change of mindset for myself and for my team, to take a good first half, a top ten first half, and make it a top four second half, we’ll be able to adjust some things and get things rolling into the direction that we want to be in.” Kinzer has guided the offense to 41 points in each of the last two games.

ABOUT TEMPLE (7-0): Running back Jahad Thomas leads the way with 822 yards and 12 touchdowns, and he has scored at least once in every game this season. The New Jersey native totaled five touchdowns in the last two games – wins over Central Florida and East Carolina – and provides a steady compliment to quarterback P.J. Walker. The backfield mates played together in high school as well and are making their way up Temple’s career leaderboards, with Walker moving into third on the school’s all-time passing list and Thomas already setting career highs in 2015.

EXTRA POINT

1. Rhule’s debut as Temple coach came in a 28-6 loss at Notre Dame in the 2013 season opener.

2. Fighting Irish RB C.J. Prosise is averaging 131.7 rushing yards per game.

3. Walker needs 253 passing yards to move past Mike McGann (5,967) and into second place on the school’s all-time list.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 35, Temple 24