Irish stuff Owls late to preserve win over Temple

PHILADELPHIA -- As the moon rose above Lincoln Financial Field, Notre Dame and Temple treated a sellout crowd of 69,280 to edge-of-your seat drama. In the end it was the No. 9 Fighting Irish who escaped with a 24-20 victory that was in doubt until the final 68 seconds.

DeShone Kizer’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Will Fuller with 2:09 left in the fourth quarter provided the difference for the Irish.Kizer’s strike capped a six-play, 75-yard drive, with the majority of yards coming on a 45-yard pass to tight end Alize Jones.

“It was a tough and hard fought football game against a very good Temple football team,” said Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly. “I was proud of the way we played in the fourth quarter, making the plays when we needed to.”

Kizer made plenty of plays in accounting for 442 yards, including 299 passing yards. But he saved the best for last when he found Fuller, who beat safety Will Hayes, on the right side of the end zone.

“Given the time (remaining) and situation we had to make a big play,” Kizer said. “They were crowding us all game and I do not think the safety was respecting us enough over the top.”

It served as redemption for Kizer, who was intercepted twice in the red zone during the first half, once on a deflected pass.

“It was completely unacceptable by me,” he said of the turnovers. “This game should have never been in the position it was at the end. If we kicked two field goals we would not have been where we were.”

Cornerback KeiVarae Russell cemented the victory for Notre Dame (7-1) with a diving interception of a P.J. Walker pass at the Owls’ 35-yard line with 1:08 remaining.

The Irish ran out the clock from there.

No. 21 Temple (7-1) took a 20-17 lead when Austin Jones connected on a 36-yard field goal with 4:45 remaining. About six minutes earlier, Jahad Thomas’ 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down knotted the score at 17-17.

It looked like the Owls might have to settle for a field-goal attempt on that possession, but four plays before Thomas’ touchdown, Notre Dame safety Elijah Shumate was called for targeting Temple receiver Romond Deloatch in the end zone and was ejected.

That set the Owls up at the 4-yard line from where they were able finish a 14-play, 78-yard drive that burned 7:21 off the clock.

“Notre Dame is a great team and they made one more play than we did,” said Temple coach Matt Rhule. “A lot of things went against our guys and we kept battling and battling. Even to the last play I thought we had a chance to come back and win the game.”

On their first possession of the third quarter the Irish drove 82 yards to Temple’s 4-yard line, but had to settle for 23-yard field goal by Justin Yoon and 17-10 lead with 7:03 remaining.

Kizer’s 79-yard touchdown run with 4:51 remaining in the second quarter had given Notre Dame a 14-10 lead at the half.

That score answered Temple’s 94-yard touchdown drive that gave the Owls 10-7 lead. Walker connected with Brandon Shippen from 12 yards out with 6:17 remaining in the half.

Notre Dame opened the scoring when Kizer capped the game’s initial drive with a 4-yard touchdown run that polished off a 74-yard, 12-play drive that consumed six minutes.

NOTES: Fuller is a Philadelphia native who had more than 100 family members and friends in attendance. ... Kizer’s 143 yards rushing is second-most by an Irish quarterback. Bill Etter ran for 146 against Navy in 1969. ... Notre Dame improved to 18-2 when coming off a bye in the Brian Kelly era. ... Notre Dame last played in Philadelphia almost 22 years to the day when the Irish defeated Navy 58-27 at Veterans Stadium on Oct. 30, 1993. Dating to 1928, the Irish have played in the City of Brotherly Love 17 times and are 15-1-1 all-time. The only loss was versus Navy in 1960. ... Saturday night marked the first game Temple played in which both teams were ranked. ... In the only previous meeting between the schools, Notre Dame beat visiting Temple 28-6 on Aug. 31, 2013.