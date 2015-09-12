Preview: Notre Dame at Virginia

Few teams in the country looked more impressive in the first week than Notre Dame, which answered plenty of questions about its offense with Malik Zaire under center. Zaire and the 11th-ranked Fighting Irish will try to make it back-to-back wins when they visit Virginia on Saturday.

Zaire, who started the bowl game last season and went into camp as the No. 1 option at quarterback after Everett Golson transferred, went 19-of-22 for 313 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-3 beating of Texas at home last week. “(Zaire) clearly has the ability to throw the football as much as we would need him to throw it and throw it accurately, which he did (against Texas),” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly told reporters. “Vertically, down the field, I thought he pushed the ball down the field accurately.” The Cavaliers are getting their second straight ranked opponent after falling at UCLA 34-16 in Week 1 and did not do a great job of getting to the quarterback in that setback, something they hope to improve. “Obviously you want to get to the quarterback and you want to find ways to put hands in the throwing lane, knock passes down,” Virginia coach Mike London told reporters.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Notre Dame -12.5

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (1-0): Zaire got most of the headlines after Week 1 but the performance of the defense was just as notable, especially considering the way that unit played down the stretch last season. The Fighting Irish allowed an average of 39.4 points while closing last season 2-5, but limited Texas to 163 total yards and eight first downs in the opener. “I think, if we stay injury free and if we can stay away from, obviously, losing key personnel, I think we can continue to grow as a defense and continue to get better and play the kind of defense necessary to compete nationally,” Kelly told reporters. “That’s what we’re going to need.”

ABOUT VIRGINIA (0-1): The Cavaliers had some kinks to work out on both sides of the ball after their defeat last week and concentrated on fixing a red zone offense that settled for three field goals in the opener. The lone TD catch came from running back Taquan Mizzell, who had eight catches to go along with 45 yards on the ground. “This week’s preparation has to be an outstanding effort by all,” London told reporters. “Coaches, players, and everyone involved with this. So I‘m excited about the opportunity for this team to get better, to do the things to minimize those mistakes and errors that cost you and you’re doing it on a national scale and you’re doing it against good football players and teams.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Notre Dame has won 12 of its last 14 September games and took the only previous meeting with Virginia in 1989.

2. Cavaliers OL Jake Fieler and Eric Tetlow are not expected to play this season due to injury.

3. The Irish produced multiple touchdown drives of over 90 yards for the first time in 11 seasons against Texas.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 35, Virginia 13