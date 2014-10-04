EditorsNote: Changes headline to 5 TDs

Barrett’s 5 TDs send Ohio State past Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Ohio State was not a very hospitable guest for Maryland’s first-ever home game in the Big Ten.

Redshirt freshman quarterback J.T. Barrett threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as the No. 20 Buckeyes rolled past the Terrapins 52-24, extending their winning streak to 17 games in the conference before a sellout crowd Saturday.

Barrett completed 18 of 23 passes for 267 yards. Over his last three games, Barrett has thrown for 909 yards, 14 touchdowns and just one interception.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 139 yards on 24 carries for the Buckeyes (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten). It was the second straight game he has run for more than 100 yards.

“I have a lot confidence in our quarterback and our skill-position players,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. “It was a very balanced offense. There was a lot of opportunities to make plays because we were confident. J.T is playing very well. He’s only going to get better.”

Terrapins quarterback C.J. Brown was able to start the game despite sustaining a sprained left wrist in last week’s 35-17 victory over Indiana.

However, Brown lasted only a half before backup Caleb Rowe took over. Brown was 11 for 18 for 71 yards with an interception.

“We wish we could have done a few more things today to give ourselves a better opportunity, but we found out Ohio State is a very good football team,” Maryland coach Randy Edsall said. “We knew that coming in. That’s the standard that we are going to have to reach here at Maryland.”

The Terps (4-2, 1-1) pulled to within 24-10 with their most impressive drive, going 75 yards on 13 plays, capped by Wes Brown’s 4-yard run with 2:34 left in the half.

The momentum further shifted when Maryland forced a three-and-out on the Buckeyes’ next possession.

However, C.J. Brown’s pass was intercepted by linebacker Darron Lee to give the Buckeyes the ball on the Maryland 1. Barrett found tight end Nick Vannett for a touchdown on the next play, boosting the lead to 31-10 at the half and Maryland was never back in the game.

“We were in a two-minute situation and we’ve worked on those things and the young man made a poor decision,” Edsall said about the interception. “Things like that happen in football.”

Barrett found wide receiver Devin Smith for a 30-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter and the lead was 38-10.

“I feel like the things the defense gives to us, we just take advantage,” Barrett said. “We just try to be prepared for anything and everything. We try to do a good job executing. I‘m trying get better during the week.”

On the next possession, a 2-yard run by Brandon Ross gave the Terps their second touchdown, but Barrett responded with a 9-yard score and the margin was 45-17.

Rowe threw a 60-yard strike to wide receiver Jacquille Veii to set up another touchdown pass to receiver Stefon Diggs early in the fourth quarter.

Later, Rowe’s pass was intercepted by linebacker Raekwon McMillan, who ran 19 yards for a touchdown with 8:58 left in the game, boosting the lead to 52-24.

Rowe completed 13 of 22 passes for 173 yards with the touchdown and three interceptions.

“Ohio State is Ohio State, but we just need to execute better,” Rowe said. “They are very good. I think everything can take a fault, including me, and we just have to come back and be better next week.”

The Buckeyes opened the game with a no-huddle offense, marching 75 yards on eight plays to take a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Rod Smith.

Ohio State scored again on their next possession on a 9-yard pass from Barrett to Jalin Marshall with 6:33 left in the first quarter.

The Terps got on the board with a school record 57-yard field goal by Brad Craddock with five minutes left in the opening quarter.

The Buckeyes then increased the margin to 21-3 with 12:09 left in the half when Barrett hit wide receiver Michael Thomas for a 25-yard touchdown.

NOTES: The game marked the first-ever meeting between the two schools and Maryland’s first sellout (51,802) since Nov. 22, 2008, against Florida State. ... Ohio State coach Urban Meyer improved to 23-1 against unranked teams. ... Neither team plays again until Oct. 18 when Maryland hosts Iowa and Ohio State welcomes Rutgers.