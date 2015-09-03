Ohio State joins Virginia Tech in honoring shooting victims

Top-ranked Ohio State will help Virginia Tech honor the victims of a shooting on live television by wearing a special helmet decal during Monday night’s game in Blacksburg, Va.

Television journalists Alison Parker and Adam Ward, who worked at WDBJ-7 in Roanoke, Va., were shot last week by a former station employee about an hour from the Virginia Tech campus. Ward was a Tech graduate.

The decals include a number seven with teal and maroon ribbons to honor the victims.

“Ohio State expressed a desire to show its solidarity with Virginia Tech in remembering the vibrant lives of Alison Parker and Adam Ward,” Virginia Tech athletics director Whit Babcock said. “Coach Beamer and I both agreed it was a wonderful gesture on the part of (Ohio State athletic director) Gene Smith, (coach) Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes. We hope fans of both teams join us in hopefully providing some solace to the friends, families and co-workers who continue to miss Alison and Adam.”

A 30-second moment of remembrance will be observed before the national anthem in Lane Stadium.