Marshall 44, Ohio 14
September 13, 2014 / 7:48 PM / 3 years ago

Marshall 44, Ohio 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Marshall 44, Ohio 14: Rakeem Cato threw for 425 yards and four touchdown passes to power the host Thundering Herd to a 3-0 start for only the fourth time in school history.

Davonte Allen hauled in two scoring passes among his five catches for a career-high 137 yards - all in the first half - and Angelo Jean-Louis had four catches for 158 yards and a score as Marshall (3-0) extended its home winning streak to 10 games. Steward Butler rushed for 119 yards and Devon Johnson added 91 and a touchdown as the Thundering Herd rolled up 705 total yards.

Derrius Vick finished 18-of-29 for 200 yards with one touchdown and one interceptions for the Bobcats (0-3), who had won the previous three games in the series, including a three-point victory last season. Ohio didn’t get on the scoreboard until Vick’s 7-yard TD pass to Sebastian Smith with 6:33 left in the third quarter.

The Bobcats drove 84 yards to the 2 on their opening drive, but came up empty when Josiah Yazdani missed a 19-yard field and Marshall quickly seized control, scoring on its first five first-half possessions before Justin Haig missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt to take a 27-0 lead to the locker room. Cato connected on first-quarter scoring passes of 25 and 6 yards to Allen, and capped the first-half spree with a 19-yard strike to Tommy Shuler.

Cato, who threw a scoring pass for the 35th straight game, helped the Thundering Herd turn it into a blowout with touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half. Johnson capped a 71-yard opening drive with a 30-yard run before Cato tossed his 100th career TD pass by hooking up with Jean-Louis for 77 yards to make it 41-0 less than 5 1/2 minutes into the third quarter.

