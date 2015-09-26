Minnesota 27, Ohio 24

MINNEAPOLIS -- Shannon Brooks’ 3-yard touchdown run with 30 seconds remaining lifted the Minnesota Golden Gophers to a 27-24 win over the Ohio Bobcats at TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Ohio senior running back Daz‘mond Patterson returned the ensuing kickoff 56 yards to the Minnesota 43-yard line, and a 7-yard pass completion set up the Bobcats with a final heave to the end zone with seven seconds remaining, but the pass was incomplete.

Gophers redshirt junior quarterback Mitch Leidner completed 22 of 32 passes for 264 yards. He also rushed eight times for 22 yards and a touchdown.

Minnesota freshman running back Rodney Smith gained 94 yards on 16 carries. Brooks rushed for 82 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns as the Gophers accumulated 204 yards on 36 carries.

Patterson rushed for 70 yards on 13 carries to lead the Bobcats. Senior quarterback Derrius Vick completed 17 of 27 passes for 194 yards and two scores. His throw to the end zone in the final moments was knocked down by Gophers sophomore defensive back Duke McGhee.

Vick’s 39-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Papi White gave Ohio a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Brooks’ 40-yard run tied the game early in the second quarter before Vick connected on his second scoring pass of the day, a 10-yarder to junior Sebastian Smith. Leidner’s 1-yard sneak evened the score with 3:20 left before halftime.

Gophers sophomore kicker Ryan Santoso connected on a 49-yard field goal to give Minnesota its first lead with 11:25 remaining in the third quarter.

Ohio sophomore A.J. Ouellette scored on an 11-yard run seconds into the final quarter to give Ohio a 21-17 edge. Santoso’s second field goal, a 24-yarder, pulled Minnesota within one before senior kicker Josiah Yazdani made a 41-yard field goal with 2:36 remaining to make it 24-20.

Brooks’ second scoring run of the day capped an 11-play, 78-yard drive.

The Gophers (3-1) open their Big Ten schedule next week at Northwestern. Ohio (3-1) opens Mid-American Conference play next week at Akron.