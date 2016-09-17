Preview: Ohio at Tennessee

With the spectacle of playing at a NASCAR track before more than 150,000 fans behind it, No. 15 Tennessee returns to the normal environment of some 100,000 partisans at Neyland Stadium when it hosts Ohio on Saturday. The Volunteers erased an early 14-point deficit by scoring 31 straight en route to a 45-24 victory over Virginia Tech before 156,990 at Bristol Motor Speedway last week, and Tennessee senior defensive end Corey Vereen was quick to put that game in the past.

"We treat every game the same,'' Vereen said at Monday's weekly press conference. "Obviously, it was a spectacle last week with the fans and everything but it's a one-week season. We are treating Ohio like it's the game of the week. Every team is the same for us. We attack whomever head on and play football." The Volunteers are led by senior quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who bounced back from a subpar season opener to throw three touchdown passes while rushing for 106 yards and two scores against the Hokies. Dobbs, echoing Vereen, told reporters: "Ohio is a veteran team and it's a noon kickoff, so we need to start fast and be ready to go from the get-go. But this is the most important game on our schedule because it's the next game.'' The high-scoring Bobcats, who were picked to finish second in the East Division of the Mid-American Conference, won at Kansas 37-21 last week after a season-opening 56-54 loss in three overtimes to Texas State.

TV: Noon ET, SEC Network. LINE: Tennessee -27.5

ABOUT OHIO (1-1): While senior quarterback Greg Windham has already thrown for 560 yards and five touchdowns this season, the Bobcats proved they can also run the ball by boasting two runners with more than 100 yards last week for the first time since 2005. Windham (146 yards, touchdown) and junior running back Dorian Brown (122) slashed through the Kansas' defense with career-high performances to lead a 329-yard rushing attack. Windham's top targets are senior wide receiver Jordan Reid (nine catches, 152 yards, two touchdowns) and sophomore running back Papi White (9-154-1).

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2-0): The Volunteers nearly had a pair of 100-yard rushers against the Hokies as junior running back Jalen Hurd rushed for 99 and averages 104.5. Junior wide receiver Josh Malone made his four catches count this season as they've gone for 127 yards and two touchdowns. The defense is led by sophomore linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. (16 tackles, 11 solo) and senior linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (15, 10), who combined for 20 (15 solo) last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Volunteers own an eight-game winning streak - their longest since a 14-game run spanning 1998 and 1999 - and have won 24 straight games against unranked non-conference opponents, beginning with a 34-23 victory over the Bobcats in 2009 in their only meeting.

2. Ohio redshirt junior LB Chad Moore recorded seven tackles (five solo) versus Kansas and was named the MAC East Defensive Player of the Week.

3. Dobbs moved into sixth on Tennessee's total career yards list with 5,964 and became the all-time leading rusher by a quarterback at the school with 1,431 yards, passing the late Jimmy Streater (1,374). Peyton Manning is first on all-time yards list with (11,020).

PREDICTION: Tennessee 42, Ohio 14