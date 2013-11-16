FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio State 60, Illinois 35
November 16, 2013 / 3:21 AM / 4 years ago

Ohio State 60, Illinois 35

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updated: REMOVED: part of 1st game note)

No. 3 Ohio State 60, Illinois 35: Braxton Miller accounted for 334 yards and three touchdowns and Carlos Hyde found the end zone five times as the undefeated Buckeyes posted a convincing road victory over the Fighting Illini.

Hyde finished with a career-high 246 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries and added a pair of receptions for 26 yards and a score. Miller was 13-of-29 for 150 yards with two TDs and scampered for 184 yards and a score as Ohio State (10-0, 6-0 Big Ten) matched the school record with its 22nd straight victory and solidified its position at No. 3 in the BCS rankings, behind only Alabama and Florida State.

Nathan Scheelhaase threw a pair of touchdowns and added a rushing score for Illinois (3-7, 0-6), which has lost 20 Big Ten games in a row, a streak that began with a home loss to Ohio State in 2011. Steve Hull had eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown to pace the Illini’s air attack.

Miller got the action started on the third play of the game, rushing up the middle untouched for a 70-yard touchdown, and found Hyde in the flat for an 18-yard scoring strike on the Buckeyes’ third possession. Less than two minutes later, Bradley Roby intercepted a deflected pass by Scheelhaase and sprinted 63 yards to the end zone before Miller’s well-thrown 11-yard TD pass to Philly Brown made it 28-0 less than 20 minutes into the game.

Hyde’s 8-yard TD run made it 35-7 midway through the second quarter and his 1-yard scoring plunge inflated the lead to 44-21 late in the third. Illinois worked its way back into the game, closing within 47-35 on Josh Ferguson’s 4-yard TD run with 8:49 left, but Hyde erased any potential drama with touchdown runs of 51 and 55 yards in the final five minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hyde had not lost yardage on any carry this season before losing two yards on a run late in the second quarter. ... Illinois got on the scoreboard on a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown by V‘Angelo Bentley midway through the second quarter. ... This was the 100th all-time meeting between the rivals, with the Buckeyes now holding a 66-30-4 advantage.

