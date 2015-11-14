Ohio State’s defense shuts down Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Most casual fans hear Ohio State and immediately think of coach Urban Meyer’s spread-option offense lighting up the scoreboard with one big play after another.

Many more performances like Saturday’s and they might start thinking about the defense.

Controlling the scrimmage line and then shutting down Illinois’ passing game with a good combination of coverage and pass rush, the third-ranked Buckeyes posted a methodical 28-3 Big Ten Conference verdict at Memorial Stadium.

In improving to 10-0 overall and 6-0 in the conference, Ohio State allowed just 20 yards in 25 rushes and limited quarterback Wes Lunt to 23-of-47 passing for 241 yards, garnering three sacks and hurrying at least four other throws.

“We did a good job getting penetration and not allowing them to get outside and run,” said Buckeyes defensive tackle Tommy Schutt. “We’re all playing together as a unit. It’s something to watch. It’s a whole lot of fun.”

Since allowing 28 points in a win over Maryland on Oct. 10, Ohio State has limited its last four opponents to 34 points total. Linebacker Raekwon McMillan posted 14 tackles, while defensive end Joey Bosa looked like a potential No. 1 overall pick in next spring’s NFL Draft, logging three tackles for loss and a half-sack.

The Fighting Illini’s offensive line entered the game having yielded just 13 sacks in nine games, but the Buckeyes’ front seven made life hard for Lunt.

“After we saw what their game plan was, we were able to shut them down,” defensive end Sam Holland said.

Ohio State’s offense was more steady than spectacular, finishing with 283 yards in 50 rushes with a long run of just 18 yards. Running back Ezekiel Elliott pounded away in 6 and 7-yard chunks, collecting 134 of his game-high 181 yards after halftime and scoring on runs of 1 and 10 yards.

Quarterback J.T. Barrett, returning after serving a one-game suspension following his DWI arrest on Oct. 31, completed 15 of 23 passes for 150 yards while rushing 16 times for 74 yards. Barrett threw and ran for first-half touchdowns.

“They tend to wear you down,” Illinois coach Bill Cubit said of the Buckeyes.

Cubit said missed chances and special teams failures haunted his club, which dropped to 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

Ohio State’s first touchdown -- Barrett’s 24-yard pass to wide receiver Michael Thomas with 3:43 left in the first quarter -- came three plays after running back Curtis Samuel blocked Ryan Crain’s punt to set the Buckeyes up at the Illini 49.

Illinois kicker Taylor Zalewski, whose 46-yard field goal with 10:12 left in the first half scored his team’s only points, clanged a 50-yarder off the right upright later in the second quarter. He never got to try a 36-yarder in the third quarter as a low snap and a fumbled hold aborted the attempt.

In the fourth quarter, V‘Angelo Bentley couldn’t handle Cameron Johnston’s punt and running back Bri‘onte Dunn recovered at the Illini 10. Elliott capped the scoring on the next play with 9:47 left, causing some in the crowd of 51,515 to begin the postgame traffic jam a bit early.

“We make those two field goals and take care of some things on special teams, we might be ahead in the third quarter,” Cubit said. “I‘m not going to fault our young men for the effort. I thought we played with a lot of passion and heart. There’s such a fine line between winning and losing.”

That’s a line the Buckeyes haven’t stepped on the wrong side of since a 35-21 defeat to Virginia Tech in last season’s second game. Their heavy lifting for this latest championship run starts next Saturday with a visit from No. 13 Michigan State.

“We know what is coming down the road next week,” Meyer said. “Our defense is playing lights out, and that’s obvious.”

NOTES: Illinois RB Ke‘Shawn Vaughn, who entered the game as the team’s leading rusher with 665 yards, left the game with a concussion in the second quarter and did not return. ... Ohio State RB Ezekiel Elliott went over 100 yards for the 15th straight game, dating back to last year. ... The Buckeyes improved to 28-0 in October and November games under coach Urban Meyer.