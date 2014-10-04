Preview: Ohio State at Maryland

No. 18 Ohio State looks for its third win in a row when it opens up Big Ten play on the road against Maryland on Saturday. The Buckeyes are feeling good about themselves after tying an FBS record with 45 first downs to go along with 710 yards of total offense in a 50-28 victory over Cincinnati. “We have had great offenses, and I consider this potentially a really good one,” coach Urban Meyer told reporters. “But this is the first time I feel very comfortable with the tempo.”

Maryland emerged victorious in its Big Ten Conference debut, taking care of business against Indiana. The Terrapins have won two straight games after their heartbreaking home loss to West Virginia and now will face their stiffest test of the year in their first meeting with Ohio State. “We have a tremendous opportunity and a tremendous challenge ahead of us this weekend,” coach Randy Edsall told reporters. “We are playing a very talented and very well-coached Ohio State team.”

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Ohio State -10.5

ABOUT OHIO STATE (3-1): J.T. Barrett threw for 330 yards and four touchdowns versus Cincinnati to become the first Buckeye quarterback since Troy Smith in 2005 to record back-to-back 300-yard passing games. Ezekiel Elliott had one of the most impressive outings of his career, rushing for 182 yards and a touchdown against the Bearcats. Devin Smith continued his stellar start to the season by hauling in two touchdown passes last weekend and now has five in his last eight games.

ABOUT MARYLAND (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten): C.J. Brown completed 10-of-15 passes for 163 yards and two total touchdowns in the first half versus Indiana but left the game with a wrist injury and did not return. Linebacker Cole Farrand was named the Big Ten Player of the Week after recording 19 tackles against the Hoosiers. Stefon Diggs caught six passes for 112 yards last week and has made at least one reception in 23 consecutive games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ohio State has gained 600 or more yards five times under Meyer.

2. The Buckeyes have won 16 straight Big Ten regular-season games.

3. Maryland K Brad Craddock has made 16 straight field goals dating back to last season.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 42, Maryland 35