Preview: Ohio State at Maryland

Ohio State silenced its remaining doubters last weekend and Maryland appears likely to be the Buckeyes' next victim Saturday when the teams meet on the Terrapins' home field. The Buckeyes demolished Nebraska 62-3 last Saturday and sits at No. 5 both in the top 25 poll and, more importantly, in the College Football Playoff standings.

Prior to the big win over Nebraska, Ohio State had gone through a three-week stretch where the team won two close games bookended around a loss at Penn State. That became a distant memory against the Cornhuskers as Curtis Samuel had 178 total yards and two touchdowns to help hand Nebraska its worst loss since 2004. "Everything was clicking. The run game. The pass game," Samuel said. "Everything was going great tonight." Mike Weber added 11 carries for 72 yards and a score despite contuining to play through shoulder discomfort, and stopping him will be a focus for Maryland, which has lost four of its last five games.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Ohio State -28.5

ABOUT OHIO STATE (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten): Senior quarterback J.T. Barrett has 21 touchdowns and four interceptions, including four TDs without a pick against Nebraska. He has gone three straight games without an interception and likely will continue to target Samuel, who has 29 catches over the last four outings. Barrett needs two total touchdowns to break the Big Ten record set by ex-Purdue star Drew Brees (95).

ABOUT MARYLAND (5-4, 2-4): The Terrapins' 4-0 start is barely a memory at this point following a 1-4 stretch capped by a hideous 59-3 loss to Michigan last weekend. Maryland trailed 35-0 at halftime, promnpting Durkin to say: "It's disheartening that we didn't compete. It's hard for me to say that and to even acknowledge that." Quarterback Perry Hills is day-to-day with a shoulder injury, giving Caleb Rowe another shot under center if Hills can't go.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ohio State has six "pick-six" touchdowns this season. By comparison, the defense has allowed only 10 TDs all year.

2. Meyer is 7-1 all-time against his former assistants. Maryland coach DJ Durkin is a former Meyer protégé who worked under him at Bowling Green and Florida.

3. Samuel is the only player in the country with at least 500 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 45, Maryland 17