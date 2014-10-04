No. 18 Ohio State 52, Maryland 24: J.T. Barrett threw for 267 yards and accounted for five touchdowns as the visiting Buckeyes cruised past the Terrapins in Big Ten play.

Barrett threw four touchdowns passes and added a rushing score while Ezekiel Elliott ran for a game-high 139 yards for Ohio State (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten), which has won three consecutive games. Jalin Marshall, Michael Thomas, Nick Vannett and Devin Smith each caught touchdown passes while Rod Smith ran for a score for the Buckeyes, who forced four turnovers, including Raekwon McMillan’s interception return for a TD.

C.J. Brown was limited to 71 yards passing and an interception before he was pulled in favor of Caleb Rowe, who threw for 173 yards and three picks for Maryland (4-2, 1-1). Wes Brown and Brandon Ross ran for a touchdown apiece while Stefon Diggs caught a TD pass for the Terrapins, who have lost two consecutive home games.

Ohio State jumped out to an early 14-0 lead when Rod Smith plunged into the end zone from a yard out and Marshall caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Barrett. The Buckeyes made it 24-3 courtesy of Thomas’ acrobatic TD catch, and after Maryland responded with Wes Brown’s 2-yard touchdown run, Ohio State regained its 21-point cushion late in the second quarter.

Smith hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Barrett to put the Buckeyes ahead 38-10 before Ross scored from the 2 to close the gap to 21. Ohio State pulled away for good following Barrett’s 9-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter and the Buckeyes went on to comfortably win the first meeting between the two schools.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ohio State has won 17 straight Big Ten regular season games. … Maryland K Brad Craddock kicked a career-long 57-yard field goal and has made 17 in a row … The Buckeyes had three touchdown drives of less than two minutes.