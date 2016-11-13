Barrett, Samuel lift No. 5 Ohio State in rout of Maryland

For the second week in a row, Ohio State crushed a Big Ten opponent.

The Buckeyes made Maryland their latest victim as J.T. Barrett accounted for four touchdowns and Curtis Samuel scored three times in fifth-ranked Ohio State's 62-3 victory on Saturday in College Park, Md.

A week earlier, Ohio State routed Nebraska by the same score.

"It's just that time of year where you're getting closer to the playoffs and championship games," Samuel said. "We know we've got to step it up. We've got to come out here every day and give our all (and) put up numbers."

Samuel had two rushing touchdowns against Maryland while running for 38 yards on four carries. He also caught five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

"There's not many guys like that who can do it all," Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. "We've had tight ends before that were dual purpose guys, but he's a tough one to defend. He's a really good player."

Barrett ran for two touchdowns and 47 yards on 11 carries and completed 18 of 27 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. The four scores boosted his career total to 98 touchdowns, a school record and second in Big Ten history behind former Purdue star and current New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

"Knowing that it is November and that's where the season really hangs your hat on, we just try to do our best in those games," Barrett said.

Ohio State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) remained on track for a showdown with Michigan at the end of the regular season by controlling the game from the start, pulling away to a 45-3 lead at halftime en route to a third straight victory after its lone loss to Penn State. Many of the starters were out of the game early in the third quarter after the Buckeyes built a 55-3 advantage.

Maryland (5-5, 2-5), which was routed 59-3 at Michigan the previous week, was no match for Ohio State. The Terrapins' only points came on a field goal in the first quarter.

"Back-to-back weeks where the game just got away from us early," said Maryland coach DJ Durkin, a former assistant under Meyer at Bowling Green and Florida. "Obviously, the level of competition the past couple weeks factors in, but we've kind of lost our way ourselves."

The Buckeyes finished with 581 total yards and limited the Terrapins to 176, including just 43 on the ground. Ohio State converted all seven red-zone opportunities and had 32 first downs to Maryland's 10.

"Is that what we scored last week, too?" Buckeyes defensive end Sam Hubbard said. "You know it's November, and Coach Meyer said we made a choice and we have to follow through today and do what we did last week. And that's what we did, and we're really happy about it. We have to keep it going."

Samuel scored three touchdowns and Barrett ran for two scores and threw for one in the first half.

Samuel opened the scoring with a 2-yard run, found the end zone on a 36-yard pass from Barrett and added his third touchdown of the half with a 5-yard run that gave Ohio State a 35-3 lead with 4:08 left in the second quarter.

Barrett scored the Buckeyes' second touchdown with a 4-yard run in the first quarter and then found the end zone from 1-yard out in the second quarter.

Ohio State closed the half with Barrett's 8-yard touchdown pass to H-back Dontre Wilson and a 45-yard field goal by Tyler Durbin. Wilson left the game in the third quarter with an injury.

The Buckeyes' early domination was reflected in the numbers. They had 363 total yards and 20 first downs to Maryland's 94 yards and five first downs in the opening 30 minutes. The Terrapins managed just 5 rushing yards and were 0 of 7 on third down.

Ohio State's defense forced two turnovers in the first half -- an interception by cornerback Marshon Lattimore and a fumble recovery by defensive end Jayln Holmes after a hit by linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

"They just played really well," Maryland offensive lineman Michael Dunn said. "You could tell they were a really well-coached team and were very prepared to play us. We just have to do a better job."

NOTES: Maryland suspended starting RB Lorenzo Harrison, freshman WR DJ Turner and freshman LB Antoine Brooks for a violation of the student-athlete code of conduct, the school announced before the game. Harrison is the Terrapins' second-leading rusher with 633 yards and five touchdowns on 88 carries. He is 57 yards short of the Maryland freshman rushing record, set by LaMont Jordan in 1997. ... Maryland QB Perry Hills suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter and was replaced by QB Caleb Rowe. Hills did not return. ... Ohio State H-back Curtis Samuel replaced H-back Dontre Wilson on punt returns.