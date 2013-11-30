Preview: Ohio State at Michigan

Ohio State has enjoyed one of the best seasons in school history, but for the Buckeyes, no outstanding campaign can be complete without a win over Michigan. The third-ranked Buckeyes, riding the longest winning streak in the nation, visit the Wolverines on Saturday for the 110th meeting in the historic rivalry. Ohio State has won a school-record 23 consecutive games and taken nine of the last 11 meetings with Michigan, which is scuffling to the finish line this season.

The Buckeyes, who rank third in the nation in points (48.7) and eighth in points allowed (18.4), already have clinched a spot in next week’s Big Ten championship game against Michigan State. Still, Ohio State knows that a loss to Michigan would ruin its national title hopes, as it currently sits third in the BCS standings, desperately needing either Alabama or Florida State to lose. “It is different. It’s not just another game. It’s not,” Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer said, vowing to remain focused on the Wolverines. “Our players know that. ... There is an extra pep in the step.”

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: Ohio State -14.5

ABOUT OHIO STATE (11-0, 7-0 Big Ten): While quarterback Braxton Miller has generated a lot of the headlines around Columbus, the Buckeyes’ running game ranks first in the Big Ten and fifth nationally with 314 yards per game. Carlos Hyde (1,064 yards, 13 TDs) is the first running back ever to rush for 1,000 yards under Meyer, while Miller is the school’s all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks with 2,724 yards. Linebacker Ryan Shazier, who leads the Big Ten with 108 tackles, headlines a fierce defense that has allowed 14 points or less in three of its last four games.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (7-4, 3-4): Michigan has lost three of its last four contests, including a 24-21 defeat to Iowa last week in which Brady Hoke’s team squandered a 14-point halftime lead. Still, the Wolverines’ head coach remains optimistic heading into their showdown with the Buckeyes, saying earlier this week: “I am very confident that we can win, or we wouldn’t play.” Michigan’s defense has been inconsistent this season, but Blake Countess leads the conference with five interceptions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ohio State defeated Michigan 26-20 last season but still trails the all-time series 58-45-6.

2. The Wolverines have ruined the Buckeyes’ hopes for an undefeated season five times, the last coming when they upset a 10-0 Ohio State team in 1996.

3. Michigan WR Jeremy Gallon needs one catch to tie Steve Breaston (156) for fifth place on the school’s all-time receptions list. The fifth-year senior has made at least one catch in 37 straight games.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 55, Michigan 31