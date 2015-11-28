Preview: Ohio State at Michigan

No. 8 Ohio State looks to continue its recent dominance of 10th-ranked Michigan when it travels to Ann Arbor on Saturday. The Buckeyes have won 10 of the last 11 meetings with the Wolverines, but limp into the 112th edition of ‘The Game’ after a shocking 17-14 loss to fifth-ranked Michigan State, which snapped Ohio State’s 23-game win streak and likely ended its chances of making the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes were also forced to quell a firestorm as star running back Ezekiel Elliott criticized the play-calling and declared for the NFL draft immediately after the loss before later apologizing for the timing of his comments. Michigan’s resurgence under first-year head coach Jim Harbaugh continued with a hard-fought 28-16 victory over Penn State to finish undefeated on the road in conference play for the first time since 1997. The Wolverines have won nine of its last 10 games, including the last four in a row, and can still claim the Big Ten East Division title if they beat the Buckeyes and the Spartans fall to the Nittany Lions. Jake Rudock has torched opposing defenses in the month of November as he’s thrown for over 250 yards in each of the last three games and hopes to continue his late-season surge by leading Michigan to its first win over Ohio State since 2011.

TV: Noon ET, ABC. LINE: PK

ABOUT OHIO STATE (10-1, 6-1 Big Ten): Urban Meyer revealed that Elliott would not be disciplined for his post-game remarks after the junior running back was held to 33 yards on just 12 carries to see his streak of 15 games with over 100 rushing yards come to an end. “We don’t condone that, but he apologized and we squashed it as a team,” Meyer told reporters. “I couldn’t disagree with him as he should have got the ball more but that wasn’t the forum for that.” Michael Thomas, who leads the Buckeyes with 47 catches for 659 yards, was limited to two receptions for eight yards, but has caught at least one pass in his last 27 games.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (9-2, 6-1): Junior tight end Jake Butt, who is a semifinalist for the Mackey Award, caught five passes for 66 yards and a touchdown in the victory over Penn State to give him over 1,000 receiving yards for his career. Jehu Chesson, who has caught 14 passes for 276 yards and four touchdowns in his last two games, suffered an arm injury against the Nittany Lions but Harbaugh revealed he expects the junior wideout to recover in time for Saturday’s clash. Bryan Mone, who has missed the entire season with a broken ankle, could make a dramatic return as Harbaugh confirmed the sophomore defensive tackle has been “working, running and healing” recently.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ohio State has scored at least 34 points in four of the last five meetings with Michigan.

2. Elliott leads the Big Ten with 143.3 rushing yards per game.

3. Rudock has thrown for 1,033 yards and 10 touchdowns in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 24, Ohio State 21