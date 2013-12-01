(Updated: Minor edits.)

No. 3 Ohio State 42, Michigan 41: Braxton Miller and Carlos Hyde combined for 379 rushing yards and four scores before the Buckeyes stopped their longtime rivals on a last-second two-point conversion to survive the host Wolverines, remain undefeated on the season and keep their national title hopes alive.

Devin Gardner’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Devin Funchess brought Michigan (7-5, 3-5 Big Ten) within 42-41 with 32 seconds remaining, but Tyvis Powell of Ohio State (12-0, 8-0) intercepted Gardner on the two-point conversion pass, sealing the program’s 24th straight victory. The 110th meeting of the historic rivalry was one of the best ever, with the teams going back and forth in the first half before the Wolverines rallied in the fourth quarter only to see the Buckeyes go back ahead with less than three minutes left thanks to their stellar, two-headed rushing attack.

Hyde ran for 226 yards on 27 carries, including the go-ahead 1-yard score late in the fourth quarter, and Miller carried 16 times for 153 yards and three scores, in addition to throwing for 133 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Gardner was 32-of-45 for a career-high 451 yards and four touchdowns, while Jeremy Gallon had nine catches for 175 yards and a score for the Wolverines, who nearly ruined an Ohio State perfect season for the sixth time in school history.

Michigan scored three first-half touchdowns, but each one was answered by an Ohio State TD, bringing the teams to halftime at 21-21 before the Buckeyes scored twice in the third quarter to make it 35-21 entering the fourth. Gardner then threw a pair of TD passes to draw the Wolverines even, hitting Drew Dileo from 11 yards and Jake Butt from 2 yards away, but Drew Basil sent the ensuing kickoff out of bounds and Miller began the drive with a 32-yard run, setting up Hyde’s 1-yard plunge with 2:20 remaining.

Gardner drove Michigan back down the field, hooking up with Fitzgerald Toussaint for 29 yards and Funchess on the next play before Powell stepped in front of the conversion pass to seal the win. The Buckeyes entered the weekend at No. 3 in the BCS standings and, with this win, remain alive for the BCS title game as long as Alabama or Florida State loses.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ohio State still trails the all-time series 58-46-6. ... Miller only completed 6-of-15 passes for the Buckeyes, who will play Michigan State in next week’s Big Ten title game. ... Michigan outgained Ohio State, 603-526,