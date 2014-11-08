Preview: Ohio State at Michigan State

The biggest game of the year in the Big Ten is set to take place Saturday night when No. 6 Michigan State hosts No. 11 Ohio State, putting the winner on course for a berth in the Big Ten Championship game. The Buckeyes have won 20 consecutive regular-season conference games and the Spartans 13, but Michigan State still holds bragging rights thanks to its 34-24 win against Ohio State in last season’s Big Ten title game. The victory erased a nation-leading 24-game winning streak by the Buckeyes.

Rain and temperatures in the low 40s are forecasted for Saturday night in East Lansing and if that holds true, the team with the better ground game could have the edge. Michigan State is led by running back Jeremy Langford, who has rushed for 841 yards and 10 touchdowns and comes in with five straight 100-yard rushing efforts. Ohio State is sturdy against the run, however, allowing 118.6 rushing yards per game - 18th in the FBS.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Michigan State -3.5

ABOUT OHIO STATE (7-1, 4-0 Big Ten): Ezekiel Elliott continues to be No. 1 on the depth chart at running back for the Buckeyes, but freshman Curtis Samuel has put his name in the hat as a viable No. 2 option and possibly more. He didn’t get a carry in a double-overtime win against Penn State two weeks ago but was handed the ball nine times last weekend against Illinois and came through with 63 yards and two touchdowns. J.T. Barrett continues to improve at quarterback, totaling 20 touchdown passes and three interceptions in the last six games - all victories.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (7-1, 4-0): The Spartans did not play last week, which gave them a few extra days to relish their 35-11 victory against Michigan on Oct. 25. During the break, quarterback Connor Cook divulged that he planned to return for his senior year next season, eliciting a sigh of relief from Michigan State fans. That’s not such good news for Ohio State, which was torched by Cook’s 304 passing yards and three touchdowns in last season’s title game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan State has held Ohio State to season-low point totals in each of the last two seasons and a conference-low point total in 2011.

2. The Spartans come in ranked fifth in the FBS in yards surrendered per game (279.4) and Ohio State is eighth (300).

3. The Buckeyes have outscored their last six opponents by a combined 189-38 in the first half, shutting out the last two in the opening 30 minutes.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 27, Ohio State 24