Michigan State 34, Ohio State 24

No. 9 Michigan State 34, No. 2 Ohio State 24: Connor Cook threw for a career-high 304 yards and three touchdowns as the Spartans halted the Buckeyes’ BCS-high 24-game winning streak in the Big Ten title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Jeremy Langford rushed for 128 yards and a late touchdown for Michigan State (12-1), which set a school record for victories and claimed its eighth Big Ten championship. Keith Mumphery, Tony Lippett and Josiah Price each caught a touchdown for the Spartans, who will face Stanford in the Rose Bowl.

Braxton Miller rushed for 142 yards, threw for 101 and accounted for all three touchdowns for Ohio State (12-1), which lost its first game in the two-year tenure of coach Urban Meyer while likely seeing its national championship hopes dashed. Carlos Hyde added 118 yards on the ground for the Buckeyes.

Cook staked Michigan State to a 17-0 advantage with a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes – 72 yards to Mumphery and 33 to Lippett – before Miller led Ohio State to 24 straight points over the second and third quarters. Miller found Philly Brown over the middle for a 20-yard second-quarter score and Drew Basil added a 28-yard field goal to cut the deficit to seven as time expired in the first half.

Miller capped the offensive surge with a pair of third-quarter rushing scores, but Cook put the Spartans back in front with a 9-yard TD toss to Price in the final stanza. Ohio State had one last chance to take control following a partially-blocked punt that gave it the ball near midfield, but Miller was stopped on a fourth-down run and Langford burst up the middle with a 26-yard scoring run six plays later to end it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan State, which defeated each of its Big Ten opponents by double digits, will play in the Rose Bowl for the first time since 1988. … Hyde (3,085) and Miller (3,019) each surpassed 3,000 career rushing yards, becoming the seventh and eighth players in school history to reach that benchmark. Miller also joined Art Schlichter as the only Ohio State players to reach 8,000 total yards in their careers. … Langford posted his eighth consecutive 100-yard rushing effort, breaking Lorenzo White’s 28-year-old school record.