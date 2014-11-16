EditorsNote: minor fixes

Record-setting day by Barrett leads Ohio State past Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is admittedly his own harshest critic. Even he may have crossed the line Saturday.

Barrett accounted for 389 total yards and four touchdowns, leading the No. 8 Buckeyes to a 31-24 win over No. 25 Minnesota at a snowy TCF Bank Stadium.

“It was okay,” Barrett said. “I don’t think it was anything crazy to shout about.”

Barrett passed for 200 yards and rushed for 189, falling 11 rushing yards shy of becoming the first Ohio State quarterback in history to reach 200 yards in both categories.

Even with his harsh criticism of his performance, it was a record-setting day for Barrett, who outgained the Gophers more than 80 yards.

His 86-yard touchdown run on Ohio State’s second offensive drive was the longest run by a quarterback in school history and the third longest overall.

Barrett also broke the school record for most total touchdowns in a season when he connected on a 30-yard pass to receiver Michael Thomas in the third quarter. He extended it with another scoring pass in fourth quarter and now has 38 this season (29 passing, nine rushing) with two regular-season games remaining.

Related Coverage Preview: Ohio State at Minnesota

“I didn’t know I was close to that,” Barrett said. “I‘m glad it happens, but my whole mindset is to win games and the individual accolades will come.”

The Buckeyes went ahead 14-0 on the drive after Barrett’s long run when he connected on a 57-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jalin Marshall.

”I think you can tell what kind of trust we have in him,“ Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer said. ”In that kind of environment, you really have to handpick who is going to touch the ball. In these kind of conditions, it’s like a rock when it gets cold. We have a lot of confidence in him.

“Like I said earlier this season, we had no idea who he was. I had no idea that this was who J.T. Barrett is. A very clear picture of who he is now.”

Minnesota (7-3, 4-2) turned Barrett’s only mistake of the day, an interception on a long throw downfield, into seven points, capping a six-play, 39-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown by running back David Cobb early in the second quarter.

Cobb added a 30-yard run to tie the score at 14 late in the second quarter before Barrett led the Buckeyes on a quick 57-yard drive, capped by a 22-yard field goal by Sean Nuernberger on the final play of the first half.

Minnesota kicker Ryan Santoso missed a 52-yard field goal try off the left upright on the Gophers’ initial drive of the second half, giving Barrett and the Buckeyes a short field.

Six plays later, Barrett hit a wide-open Thomas to give Ohio State some needed breathing room.

“(Injured OSU quarterback Braxton (Miller), don’t get me wrong, he’s a great quarterback,” Minnesota coach Jerry Kill said. “But this kid is more of a dual threat because of his throwing ability and has the same athletic ability.”

The Buckeyes’ defense took over from there, intercepting passes by Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner on back-to-back possessions. The second came in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter and gave Ohio State the ball at the Gophers 32.

Facing a third-and-12 from the Minnesota 22, Barrett hit Evan Spencer on a wide receiver screen. Spencer raced through the Gophers’ secondary for the score, giving OSU a 31-14 lead.

“We made some mistakes today,” Kill said. “If we don’t make those mistakes, it’s a different ballgame. I think that’s why we’re a little bit upset. There were some frustrating things that we don’t normally do.”

Leidner said, “I’ve got to pick it up. I’ve got to be better.”

Marshall finished with five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown for Ohio State but also fumbled on the 1-yard line while fighting for a score in the second quarter and muffed a punt midway through the fourth quarter, setting up two Minnesota touchdowns.

Down by 10 with just over a minute to play, Minnesota opted to kick a field goal to make it a one possession game. Santoso’s 32-yard kick was good, but Ohio State recovered the onside kick to ice the game.

“Not great execution, but a great team win in a tough environment,” Meyer said. “I challenge anyone to come up here in November and do that. That’s a good team.”

Cobb accounted for much of Minnesota’s offense, rushing 27 times for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Leidner completed 7 of 19 passes for 85 yards and the two picks.

Minnesota finished the game a plus-1 in turnover margin and scored all 21 of its points after Ohio State turnovers.

NOTES: The kickoff temperature of 15 degrees was the coldest in TCF Bank Stadium history, three degrees colder than the previous record of 18 set last Nov. 23 when Minnesota hosted Wisconsin. ... Buckeyes QB J.T. Barrett’s 310 yards of total offense in the first half was the most in any half by a Big Ten player this season. ... Barrett’s 389 yards was the fourth-highest total in school history and second highest this season. He now owns four of the top nine highest yardage games. ... Gophers RB David Cobb rushed for 145 yards Saturday, his 12th career 100-yard rushing game.