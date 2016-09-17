Preview: Ohio State at Oklahoma

Ohio State was expected to go through a few growing pains this season, as the team returned only six starters - the fewest in the BCS. Yet after two impressive wins, the expectations are sky high as the fourth-ranked Buckeyes travel to No. 14 Oklahoma for a Saturday showdown.

Ohio State is coming off a 48-3 rout of Tulsa in which Malik Hooker and Marshon Lattimore each returned an interception for a touchdown to complement four rushing scores by the Buckeyes. "We still have to go a little bit," Lattimore said, "but we're ready. I told the guys we've got the talent. If we perfect the schemes, we can come out with the win at Oklahoma." The Sooners followed up a disappointing loss to Houston in their season opener by topping ULM 59-17 last week despite the obvious temptation to look ahead to the matchup with Ohio State. "They're obviously a good program," Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield said of the Buckeyes. "Everybody knows that. I feel confident in what we're doing right now, and I think we're going to keep progressing. I think it'll be a good matchup."

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Ohio State -1

ABOUT OHIO STATE (2-0): The Buckeyes proved that their offense can be centered on the passing game in Week 1, when J.T. Barrett threw for six touchdowns as part of a 349-yard performance against Bowling Green. Then last week they showed off their rushing attack as Mike Weber rushed for 92 yards and a score, Curtis Samuel added 78 yards on eight carries and Barrett rushed for a pair of scores. As for the defense, which allowed 188 total yards and forced six turnovers, coach Urban Meyer said: "Our defense is playing so well right now. Obviously, the challenge will come (Saturday) against a very good team, and we're going to jump on that one early and get ready to go."

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (1-1): The Sooners only needed Mayfield for a half against ULM their last time out, as the junior passed for three touchdowns before sitting out the rest of a contest that saw his team finish with 640 total yards. Joe Mixon paced the Oklahoma rushing attack with 117 yards on 13 attempts while Semaje Perine added a pair of rushing scores. Jordan Evans and Neville Gallimore combined for 18 tackles versus ULM and will have their work cut out for them against Ohio State's dynamic attack.

EXTRA POINTS

1. This is the first meeting between the teams since 1983 and the third all-time encounter.

2. Ohio State has won 18 straight road games - a school record and the longest active streak in the nation.

3. Against visiting nonconference opponents, the Sooners are 41-2 under coach Bob Stoops.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 36, Oklahoma 20