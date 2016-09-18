Rudolph passes for 540 yards in Oklahoma State win

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph passed for a school record 540 yards and tossed two touchdowns Saturday to lead the Cowboys to a 45-38 win over Pittsburgh.

One week after an emotional and controversial loss to Central Michigan and enduring a nearly two-hour lightning delay that left Boone Pickens Stadium half-empty, the Cowboys scored the game-winner on a 1-yard run by tailback Rennie Childs with 1:28 remaining.

Childs run came after Rudolph hit receiver Jhajuan Seales for an 86-yard gain to the Pitt 1.

Childs, who had just four total carries in the team's first two games, scored four touchdowns while running for a career-high 101 yards. Wide receiver James Washington caught nine passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns, falling just four yards shy of the school record for receiving yardage in a game.

The Cowboys improved to 2-1, while Pitt fell to 2-1.

The Panthers ran for 290 yards, getting 111 yards and one touchdown from running back James Conner and 95 yards and two scores from Quadree Henderson on wide receiver sweeps.

Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman passed for 237 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted by Oklahoma State cornerback Ramon Richards with 15 seconds left, ending the Panthers' chances.

The teams combined for an explosive first half, with both teams scoring touchdowns in the opening 1:51.

Rudolph and Washington each set school records for a half -- Rudolph with 372 passing yards, Washington with 231 receiving yards. The tandem also connected for two touchdowns, including on the game's first play from scrimmage, a 91-yard bomb, to get the Cowboys started.

Pitt went ahead 10-7 on a 10-yard run by Henderson -- four plays after Washington's score -- and a 48-yard field goal by kicker Chris Blewitt.

After Oklahoma State kicker Ben Grogan tied it with a 45-yard field goal, Rudolph and Washington went to work again, connecting for a 29-yard scoring pass and pushing the Cowboys in front 17-10.

Tailback Childs ran for two touchdowns, his second boosting Oklahoma State's lead to 31-17. And the Cowboys seemed to be driving for more when Rudolph lost a fumble at the Panthers' 40.

On the next play, Peterman hit receiver Jester Weah on a 60-yard touchdown pass that tightened the game at 31-24.