Preview: Ohio State at Purdue

Quarterback Braxton Miller and running back Carlos Hyde look to continue raising their games when No. 4 Ohio State visits struggling Purdue for a Big Ten clash on Saturday. Miller completed 40-of-51 passes the last two weeks and Hyde gained 464 yards rushing over the previous three games for the Buckeyes, who have won 20 straight. Ohio State, which is averaging 42 points in four league games, faces a Boilermakers team that started eight underclassmen in a 14-0 loss at Michigan State on Oct. 19.

Coach Urban Meyer urged the Buckeyes - who allowed an average of 26 points in their first three Big Ten games - to attack more on defense, and it paid dividends in the 63-14 victory over Penn State last week. “I’m an offensive guy,” Meyer told reporters. “Disruptive defenses are very hard to work against.” Expect the same from Ohio State against freshman quarterback Danny Etling, who is making his third start, as Purdue attempts to snap a five-game losing streak.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Ohio State -32

ABOUT OHIO STATE (8-0, 4-0 Big Ten): Miller has completed 70.6 percent of his passes overall with 11 touchdowns, including five over the last two weeks. Hyde averages 6.7 yards per carry and Jordan Hall 6.6 while Devin Smith and Philly Brown have combined for 72 receptions and more than 1,000 yards. Ryan Shazier is one of 12 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, given to the country’s best linebacker, and safety C.J. Barnett is among 15 Jim Thorpe Award semifinalists for the best defensive back in the nation.

ABOUT PURDUE (1-6, 0-3): The Boilermakers showed progress on defense against Michigan State before their bye week, holding the Spartans without an offensive touchdown until 8:55 remained in the contest. Etling is 28-of-60 for 344 yards over his last two games, DeAngelo Yancey has made 15 catches for 327 yards and Akeem Hunt leads the team in rushing (293) and receptions (24). Coach Darrell Hazell said the Boilermakers, who are averaging 13.1 points, are improving but need to make more big plays to finish drives.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ohio State is one of six FBS schools that has not allowed a 100-yard rusher this season.

2. Purdue will face its sixth straight opponent that was either ranked or received votes in the poll.

3. The last two meetings have ended in overtime, with Ohio State winning in 2012 and Purdue the year before.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 48, Purdue 14