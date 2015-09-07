Preview: Ohio State at Virginia Tech

Top-ranked Ohio State starts its quest to repeat as national champion when it visits Virginia Tech on Monday. The Buckeyes will certainly be gunning for the Hokies as their lone defeat of their championship season came when Virginia Tech posted a 35-21 victory at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes haven’t decided whether J.T. Barrett or Cardale Jones will start but it will be no surprise if both quarterbacks see action. Barrett was Ohio State’s signal caller most of last season and passed for 34 touchdowns and ran for 11 more before fracturing an ankle and Jones guided the Buckeyes to their final three wins, including the title-game triumph over Oregon. “We’ve still got time to decide,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer told reporters. “I think a lot of it is going to be in-game, how’s it going, and do we need a change.” Virginia Tech has been to 22 consecutive bowl games but the program has slid in recent campaigns and is 22-17 over the past three seasons.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Ohio State -14

ABOUT OHIO STATE (2014: 14-1): There are no questions at running back with title game MVP Ezekiel Elliott back for his junior campaign. Elliott rushed for 696 yards and eight touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ final three contests last season and totaled 1,878 rushing yards - second in school history behind Eddie George’s 1,927 in 1995 - and 18 rushing touchdowns. The defense absorbs a hit for the opener due to the suspension of 2014 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Joey Bosa (a junior end who had 13.5 sacks in 2014) but still has plenty of talent in senior defensive tackle Adolphus Washington (10.5 tackles for losses), senior weak-side linebacker Joshua Perry (team-best 124 tackles), sophomore strong-side linebacker Darron Lee (7.5 sacks) and sophomore cornerback Eli Apple (three interceptions).

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (2014: 7-6): Senior quarterback Michael Brewer is striving to be more consistent this season after throwing 15 interceptions to go with 2,692 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Senior running back J.C. Coleman (533 yards in 2014) won the starting gig and injury-prone junior Trey Edmunds will also get some work, while sophomore receiver Isaiah Ford (56 receptions, six touchdowns) and sophomore tight end Bucky Hodges (45 catches, seven touchdowns) are solid targets. The top player on the defense is junior cornerback Kendall Fuller (eight career interceptions), who is on his way to becoming the fourth brother in his family to be selected in the NFL Draft and each of them (Vincent, Corey, Kyle) also starred at Virginia Tech.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ohio State senior Braxton Miller, a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year who has rolled up 8,346 yards of total offense in his career, has moved from quarterback to receiver.

2. Virginia Tech is 48-3 in home non-conference games since the start of the 1996 campaign.

3. Buckeyes WR Noah Brown suffered a season-ending broken left leg in a recent practice.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 26, Virginia Tech 24