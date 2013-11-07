Preview: Oklahoma at Baylo

Oklahoma looks to slow down Baylor’s record-setting offense and derail the Bears’ national title hopes Thursday in front of a sold-out crowd in Waco. The Big 12 showdown features the first real test for the fifth-ranked Bears, who lead the nation with averages of 63.9 points and 718.4 offensive yards per game. The eighth-ranked Sooners are 21-1 all-time against Baylor and have won two straight since losing 36-20 to Texas on Oct. 12.

The Bears are riding a school-record 11-game winning streak, but are beginning a daunting stretch that includes contests against Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, TCU, and Texas to end the season. “We feel like this season is just getting started,” Baylor coach Art Briles said. “We are anxious to get into the grind time.” The Bears have been especially dominant at home, where they’ve outscored five opponents by a combined score of 353-72.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Baylor -14

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (7-1, 4-1 Big 12): The Sooners rank 10th in the country in total defense and ninth in pass defense, and forced three turnovers in a 38-30 victory over previously unbeaten Texas Tech on Oct. 26. Oklahoma will lean on its solid offensive line and a deep roster of running backs to control the clock against Baylor, but fullback Trey Millard will miss the game after suffering a season-ending knee injury against the Red Raiders. Quarterback Blake Bell has shown improvement over the past two games, and wide receiver Jalen Saunders is tied for the team lead with five touchdown receptions.

ABOUT BAYLOR (7-0, 4-0): Quarterback Bryce Petty has thrown 18 touchdowns and one interception while completing 69.3 percent of his passes to lead the Bears, who posted 743 yards in total offense in a 59-14 win over Kansas before last week’s open date. Running back Lache Seastrunk averages 9.1 yards per carry and the Bears are four rushing touchdowns away from breaking their single-season school record of 37 set in 2011. Linebacker Bryce Hager has a team-high 58 tackles to lead the defense, which ranks 11th in the country with 316 yards allowed per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma has won 40 consecutive games when leading at halftime.

2. Baylor has outscored the opposition 164-20 in the first quarter.

3. The Sooners are 78-1 under coach Bob Stoops when scoring at least 40 points, including 8-0 against Baylor.

PREDICTION: Baylor 49, Oklahoma 31