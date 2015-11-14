Preview: Oklahoma at Baylor

Baylor found itself on the outside looking in at the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings the last two weeks, in part because of a schedule that has yet to include a team with a winning record. That all changes this week when the Bears, who sit No. 6 in the CFP rankings, host No. 12 Oklahoma.

The Big 12 did not place a team in the top four in either of the first two weeks of rankings but will get a chance to show over the next four weeks when the top teams in the conference all square off. “You don’t have big games unless you take care of games prior to big games,” Baylor coach Art Briles told reporters. “Fortunately, our team has been fairly consistent throughout the season with their play, with their attitude, and with our results, which leads into a big game. We got a big one this week against a very good opponent.” The Sooners suffered their lone loss to Texas at home on Oct. 10 but have since won four straight games by a combined 182 points. “Well, we’ve improved,” Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops told reporters. “I think everybody has been disciplined and tough-minded and pushing themselves to make improvements.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Baylor -2.5

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (8-1, 5-1 Big 12): The Sooners are confident they have enough offense to hang with the Bears after putting up at least 52 points in each of the last four games, but the defense expects to get tested. “Playing Baylor, there’s going be a lot of stress across the board for everybody in the run game, the pass game, putting pressure on the quarterback,” defensive coordinator Mike Stoops told reporters. “You have to be good in all layers of your defense because these guys … we have to find a good plan.” That defense is expected to get a boost with the return of cornerback Zack Sanchez, who sat out the last two games with an ankle injury.

ABOUT BAYLOR (8-0, 5-0): The Bears had their closest call yet in a 31-24 win over Kansas State last week as freshman Jarrett Stidham made his first career start following Seth Russell’s season-ending injury. Stidham threw for 419 yards and three touchdowns in his debut and rushed for another score to keep Baylor undefeated. “He’s just got it,” Briles told reporters of Stidham. “You don’t have to have a coach’s eye to see it. He’s pretty outstanding. His physical talents aren’t quite the separating points as much as his mental awareness and instinctive value that he brings.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Baylor’s 20-game home winning streak is the longest current run in FBS.

2. Oklahoma took the first 20 meetings in the series but has dropped three of the last four, including a 48-14 Bears win last season.

3. The Sooners have gone over 600 yards of total offense in each of the last three games.

PREDICTION: Baylor 58, Oklahoma 55