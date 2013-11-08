Baylor 41, Oklahoma 12

No. 5 Baylor 41, No. 8 Oklahoma 12: Bryce Petty threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more scores as the Bears overcame a slow start and improved to 8-0 for the first time in school history with a dominant effort against the visiting Sooners.

Petty completed 13-of-26 passes for 204 yards and rushed for 45 yards on 16 carries to lead Baylor (8-0, 5-0 Big 12), which trailed 5-3 early in the second quarter before reeling off 28 consecutive points. Shock Linwood rushed for a career-high 182 yards in place of Glasco Martin IV and Lache Seastrunk, who each suffered injuries in the first half.

Blake Bell was 15-of-35 for 150 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for Oklahoma (7-2, 4-2), which lost for the second time in 24 games against the Bears. The Sooners were 4-for-17 on third-down conversions and rushed for 87 yards, well below their season average of 234.

The Bears extended their lead to 31-5 early in the third quarter when Petty threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Levi Norwood, who caught four passes for 78 yards. Antwan Goodley had six receptions for 80 yards and two scores to lead the Bears, who extended their winning streak to a school-record 12 straight games.

Baylor, which entered the contest averaging a nation-high 63.9 points, was held without a first-quarter touchdown for the first time since last November’s 42-34 loss to Oklahoma. The Bears returned to form in the second quarter when Petty rushed for two scores and threw a 24-yard TD pass to Goodley after Eddie Lackey intercepted Bell with 48 seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bears, who have scored at least 21 points in the first half of every game this season, have outscored six opponents at home by a combined score of 394-84. … The teams combined for 25 penalties and 216 penalty yards, including 16 flags for 133 yards in the first half. … Oklahoma WR Sterling Shepard left the game in the first half with an apparent head injury.