Preview: Oklahoma at Houston

A Heisman-hopeful quarterback attempts to start the march to the College Football Playoffs with a big game Saturday in Houston. That describes both No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 13 Houston as they prepare to meet in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff.

Junior Baker Mayfield returns for the Sooners, who averaged 43.5 points last year, after throwing for 3,700 yards and 36 touchdowns with seven interceptions in his first season after transferring from Texas Tech. Oklahoma is expected to top the Big 12 Conference, which is eyeing Houston in its renewed expansion talks, and return to the Playoffs. Houston senior Greg Ward Jr. threw for 2,828 yards, rushed for 1,100 more and recorded 38 total touchdowns to lead the Cougars to 13 wins - including a 38-24 upset of Florida State in the Peach Bowl. Oklahoma is 20-4 in regular-season games away from home over the last four seasons, including a 6-2 record against ranked opponents.

TV: Noon ET, ABC, ESPN3. LINE: Oklahoma -10

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (2015: 11-2): Mayfield will be joined in the backfield by Samaje Perine (1,349 yards, league-high 16 rushing TDs) and Joe Mixon (753 yards, 11 total TDs), who helped the Sooners to a 300-yard rushing average over the last six regular-season games in 2015. The Sooners look to replace receiver Sterling Shepard (1,288 yards, 11 TDs) and have options with Dede Westbrook (743 yards, four TDs), Mark Andrews (19 catches, 318 yards, seven TDs) and Penn State transfer Geno Lewis. An experienced secondary - including returning safeties Ahmad Thomas and Steven Parker - anchors a defense that led the Big 12 in pass defense, total defense and points allowed.

ABOUT HOUSTON (2015: 13-1): New faces like freshman Mulbah Car and Texas transfer Duke Catalon will look to replace graduated running backs Kenneth Farrow and Ryan Jackson, who combined for 1,365 yards and 16 touchdowns. The Cougars will rely on Chance Allen (752 yards, six TDs), Steven Dunbar (382 yards, three TDs) and Oklahoma State transfer Ra'Shaad Samples to fill the shoes of departed receiver Demarcus Ayers. Senior linebacker Steven Taylor (92 tackles, team-high 10 sacks) leads an experienced defense that led the country in turnovers (35) and allowed 108.9 rushing yards last year.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The last time Oklahoma faced a ranked opponent in the season opener, the third-ranked Sooners lost 14-13 to No. 20 BYU in 2009.

2. Perine is ranked 10th in Oklahoma history with 3,062 career rushing yards and is 1,056 shy of Billy Sims' school record of 4,118.

3. Ward and Deshaun Watson of Clemson - which beat Oklahoma in the CFP semifinals - were the only quarterbacks to throw for more than 2,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000 last year.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 27, Houston 20