Preview: Oklahoma at Iowa State

Iowa State will try to accomplish something it hasn’t done in nearly 54 years when it plays No. 20 Oklahoma on Saturday: beat the Sooners at home in Ames. Oklahoma has dominated the series with the Cyclones, holding a staggering 71-5-2 edge - including 15 in a row dating back to 1990 when Iowa State posted a 33-31 win over the Sooners in Norman, Okla. President Dwight Eisenhower was in office the last time Iowa State defeated Oklahoma in Ames - a 10-6 victory on Nov. 5, 1960.

Barring a dramatic improvement defensively, the Cyclones don’t figure to snap that streak Saturday. Oklahoma has scored 30 or more points in 11 straight games and is expected to get back starting tailback Keith Ford, who was leading the team with 194 yards rushing and five touchdowns before breaking his fibula in a Sept. 13 win over Tennessee. Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight, who left the team’s 31-30 loss to Kansas State on Oct. 18 briefly with an injured shoulder, declared himself “100 percent” fit on Tuesday after getting a bye week to help recuperate.

TIME: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Oklahoma -16.5

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (5-2, 2-2 Big 12): The return of the versatile Ford, who is an excellent third down weapon out of the backfield, gives an already potent Sooners offense another big weapon. Knight had his best game of the season in the loss to Kansas State, rushing for a career-high 123 yards while also completing 26-of-32 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard caught a career-high 15 passes for 197 yards in that contest, tying the Oklahoma single-game receptions record while also going over the 2,000-yard receiving mark (2,135) for his career.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (2-5, 0-4): The Cyclones rank ninth in the Big 12 in scoring defense by allowing 35.3 points per game and lost to offensively-challenged Texas, 48-45, in their last outing on Oct. 18. The offense should get a boost with the return from a foot injury by explosive 5-foot-7 wide receiver Jarvis West, who has 21 catches for 174 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt 82 yards for a TD against Kansas State. Tight end E.J. Bibbs caught a career-high 10 passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns in the Texas loss and has scored five touchdowns over the last three games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa State offensive coordinator Mark Mangino held the same position for Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops when the Sooners won the 2000 national championship.

2. Oklahoma RB Alex Ross leads the nation with a 38-yard kickoff return average and has two returns for touchdowns.

3. Since the start of the 2000 season, Oklahoma is 31-0 after a loss in regular season play.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 48, Iowa State 24