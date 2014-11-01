Oklahoma runs over Iowa State 59-14

AMES, Iowa -- Oklahoma finally came out and played Sooner football. And it was a sight to see.

After an underwhelming start to league play, which likely ended the Sooners’ playoff hopes, No. 19 Oklahoma steamrolled Iowa State 59-14 on Saturday.

“It was our attitude, our motivation coming in, and coming off a loss (to Kansas State) we knew we had to make a statement to everyone,” Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine said.

It was a forceful one.

Coming off a bye week, the Sooners appeared to be in mid-season from. They scored on three of their first four possessions to jump out to a 21-0 lead.

The Sooners kept rolling from there, racking up a season-high 751 total yards -- the fourth-most yards in program history.

“Some of it is the way that they deploy their defense, and some of it is in the way that we executed and the way we blocked,” said Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops on the offensive success.

It didn’t matter if by the air or on the ground, Oklahoma kept finding the end zone.

Quarterback Trevor Knight was usually in the middle of it. He rushed for 146 yards and passed for 230 more, running for three touchdowns and passing for three more.

“He’s hopefully continuing to progress,” Stoops said. “He’s still a young guy, and he’s making progress. We just have to keep building on it and keep executing around him.”

The Sooners topped their season-high for rushing yards by halftime, gaining 311 yards. They finished with 510, as running back Alex Ross rushed for 144 yards and averaged 11.1 yards per carry.

Running back Samaje Perine also gained 110 rushing yards and one touchdown. It was the first time the Sooners had three 100-yard rushers in the Stoops era

“There was a stretch where it was pretty much Samaje right and Samaje left and guys were identifying it right and blocking it up and Samaje was reading it,” Knight said. “Anytime you see success like that it’s not overly complicated and we do what works.”

Oklahoma took a 35-7 lead into the half and went up, 45-7, in the third quarter before adding 14 more points to close out the rout.

It wasn’t perfect for the Oklahoma offense.

Star wide receiver Sterling Shepard injured his groin after hauling in a 46-yard pass on the game’s first play. He went to the locker room after the play and later returned to the sideline, but did not play again.

Iowa State lost linebacker Jevohn Miller to a knee injury in the first quarter. Miller entered the game third in the Big 12, averaging 9.7 tackles per game.

After scoring 45 points on Texas in its last game, Iowa State couldn’t get out of first gear on Saturday. The Cyclones had one first down on their first three drives, as the Sooners built the early three-touchdown lead.

Iowa State quarterback Sam Richardson, coming off consecutive 300-yard passing days, was erratic. He completed 15 of 40 passes for 239 yards, with one touchdown.

A stout Oklahoma run defense limited the Cyclones to 87 rushing yards.

“Give a lot of credit to Oklahoma,” Iowa State coach Paul Rhoads said. “They have a very good football team. A very good football team, ranked in the top five or so for the first part for good reason and I see them making a lot of noise yet as this season goes along.”

Iowa State did get an 18-yard touchdown run from Richardson and a 59-yard touchdown reception from wide receiver D‘Vario Montgomery.

The Cyclones’ best chance to get back into the game was early in the second quarter.

Iowa State stuffed Oklahoma on fourth-and-1 at midfield. Down 14, the Cyclones had a chance to make it a one-possession game, but quickly went three-and-out.

Oklahoma took the next drive 90 yards for a touchdown. The Sooners would score 17 more points before the Cyclones would score again.

“We are just hitting that stride and it’s a good time to hit it,” Knight said. “We’re in a place where we could go up or down. A lot of teams could go down, but we are going up.”

NOTES: Oklahoma is 72-5-2 all-time against Iowa State and hasn’t lost to the Cyclones since 1990. ... Iowa State WR Jarvis West played after missing parts of the last three games because of a foot injury. He had three receptions for 25 yards. ... Oklahoma K Michael Hunnicutt set the Big 12 record for field goals with a 38-yarder in the third quarter. He has 72 career field goals in his career.