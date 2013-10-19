Preview: Oklahoma at Kansas

Eighteenth-ranked Oklahoma will have history and a tough defense on its side when it visits struggling Kansas on Saturday. The Sooners are 14-0 under coach Bob Stoops - including a 6-0 mark against the Jayhawks - in the game after Texas with an average margin of 27 points. The Sooners lead the Big 12 in scoring defense and yards allowed while the Kansas offense is ranked last in points and total yards.

Jayhawks coach Charlie Weis announced Tuesday he will change how the offensive coaching staff operates, hoping to spark an offense that’s averaging 15.8 points in its last 11 conference games. Weis will oversee the offense and help coach skill positions but will get more input from quarterbacks coach Ron Powlus (passing game) and tight ends coach Jeff Blasko (running game) as he develops a game plan. Weis also promoted freshman quarterback Montell Cozart to co-backup this week.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Kansas 23.5.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (5-1, 2-1 Big 12): The Sooners defense was exposed in a 36-20 loss to rival Texas, struggling to stop the run and allowing 13-of-20 third-down conversions. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (back) is the second starter, along with linebacker Corey Nelson (pectoral), to have season-ending surgery this week. Quarterback Blake Bell, who has started the past four games, threw two interceptions against Texas and the Sooner offense has just three touchdowns in its past two games.

ABOUT KANSAS (2-3, 0-2): Jake Heaps (80-of-152 for 887 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions) is ranked 106th nationally in yards per pass attempt (5.8). Tony Pierson, Heaps’ favorite target with a team-high 21 catches for 327 yards, is day-to-day after missing last week’s 27-17 loss at Texas Christian with a head injury. Cornerback JaCorey Shepherd had seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown against TCU as Kansas scored all 17 points of its points off three of TCU’s five turnovers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma is 58-1 under Stoops - including 30 straight wins - when rushing for at least 200 yards.

2. The Sooners have held Kansas to 17 or fewer points in seven of their eight wins under Stoops.

3. Kansas RB James Sims has more rushing yards (390 on 87 carries) than the rest of the team combined (204 on 102 carries).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 35, Kansas 13