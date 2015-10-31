Preview: Oklahoma at Kansas

One would think that Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine would have Saturday’s Big 12 Conference game between the 13th-ranked Sooners and winless Kansas circled on his calendar. But the 5-foot-11, 230-pound sophomore, who shattered the FBS single-game rushing mark with 427 yards in a 44-7 victory over the Jayhawks last year in Norman, insisted during a press conference this week that wasn’t the case and that he didn’t have many memories of his historic game.

“Not much,” Perine said when asked about his recollections of the soggy win during which he had touchdown runs of 49, 33, 34, 66 and 27 yards. “We watched film on them a little bit, because they do some of the same stuff, but I try not to think much about what I did last year, because it’s a new year. They have some new players. I have to go out there and take it one play at a time and hope to do my assignments as best I can. ... I guess I did a good job.” Worth noting: Kansas enters this year’s contest ranked 118th in the FBS in rushing defense by allowing an average of 244.4 yards per game.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Oklahoma -40

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (6-1, 3-1 Big 12): Bob Stoops is 10-0 against Kansas as Oklahoma’s coach with the average score 39-12, and this one doesn’t figure to be even that close. Besides Perine (638 yards, seven touchdowns) and standout freshman backup Joe Mixon (387, four scores) running the ball, the Sooners have an explosive passing attack triggered by Texas Tech transfer quarterback Baker Mayfield (143-of-212, 2,087 yards, 21 touchdowns) and senior wideout Sterling Shepard (32 catches, 549 yards, five touchdowns). Oklahoma’s defense, led by senior linebacker Eric Striker (38 tackles, six sacks) and junior linebacker Dominique Alexander (58 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss) ranks third in the FBS in sacks per game (3.6) and seventh in interceptions (1.6).

ABOUT KANSAS (0-7, 0-4): The Jayhawks are one of the youngest teams in the nation with 37 first-year players ... and it shows, scoring just 16 touchdowns in seven games while allowing 38 or more points in five of their seven losses. Freshman quarterback Ryan Willis will start his fourth straight game and has completed 75-of-135 passes for 779 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions while junior Ke‘aun Kinner leads the ground game with 386 yards and five touchdowns on 90 carries. Junior safety Fish Smithson leads the team and ranks second in the Big 12 with an average of 9.3 tackles per game while senior defensive end Ben Goodman has 33 tackles and a team-best 4.5 sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas has lost 10 consecutive games dating back to a 34-14 win over Iowa State on Nov. 8, 2014.

2. Perine, who had 201 yards and four TDs in Oklahoma’s 63-27 win over Texas Tech last week, has four career games of at least 200 yards rushing.

3. Oklahoma has seven interceptions and 10 sacks over the last two games in blowout wins at Kansas State (55-0) and vs. Texas Tech (63-27).

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 62, Kansas 0