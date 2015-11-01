EditorsNote: updates with Kansas coach quote

No. 14 Oklahoma trounces Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. - Kansas didn’t put up much of a fight but at least Oklahoma didn’t break any records this time around.

The No. 14 Sooners dominated from the start, beating the Jayhawks 62-7 Saturday in front of 26,677 at Memorial Stadium.

”Coach (Bob) Stoops, he emphasized to us all week that we needed to create our own energy going into this game based on the crowd, how quiet it is here,“ Oklahoma linebacker Frank Shannon said. ”I feel like we did a real good job of doing that before the game.

“We came out ready to play.”

By the end of the day, many if not of the fans that remained were dressed in the crimson of Oklahoma.

The last time the teams met, Sooners running back Samaje Perine rushed for an NCAA single-game record 427 yards.

Perine wasn’t nearly as prolific in this game but was still effective, rushing for 90 yards and two first-half touchdowns as Oklahoma had 710 yards of total offense.

The offensive star of the game for the Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) was wide receiver Sterling Shepard. The senior had 11 catches for 183 yards and a score.

Shepard had 10 catches for 174 yards and a touchdown before halftime.

“I felt like it was going to be a good day for the offense period,” Shepard said. “We had a lot of success running the ball last week so it kind of opened up some of the pass game and got guys going early.”

Shepard’s receiving yardage total was the second-most in school history for a half, behind Juaquin Iglesias’ 178 against Kansas in 2008.

The defense was just as dominant, holding the Jayhawks (0-8, 0-5) to 216 yards of total offense and just 35 rushing yards.

“I thought our guys up front were very disruptive,” Stoops said.

One of those players was Charles Tapper, the Oklahoma senior defensive end who entered the game without a sack this season. Against Kansas he had three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

“They all seemed to come together,” Stoops said of Tapper’s big plays.

Oklahoma led 38-7 at the break, dominating the Jayhawks from the start.

Baker Mayfield hit Shepard for a 41-yard gain on the first play of the game and though Oklahoma’s drive fizzled after that, the Sooners quickly got to work building their lead.

On the second play of Oklahoma’s next drive, Mayfield found running back Joe Mixon for a 68-yard touchdown pass.

“Early, I was encouraged,” Kansas coach David Beaty said. “Looked like we were creating some pressure on him (Mayfield). He was able to duck under some things and create some extended plays, which I’ve watched him since he was at the other place (Texas Tech) he was at.”

It was the first of four consecutive Sooners drives that ended in touchdowns, though the others didn’t look quite as effortless.

Oklahoma’s other scoring drives of the first half took at least seven plays - including a 14-play, 75-yard drive in the second quarter - before the Sooners once again kicked things into high gear just before halftime.

The Sooners went 80 yards on five plays in less than a minute, with Shepard and Perine carrying the load. Shepard had catches of 23 and 35 yards on the drive, the latter setting up Perine’s 1-yard touchdown run a play later.

About the only thing that did go wrong for Shepard in the game was his muffed punt late in the first that led to the Jayhawks’ lone touchdown. But the Sooners were ahead 21-0 at that point and Kansas couldn’t retain momentum.

Mayfield completed 27 of 32 passes for 383 yards and four touchdowns before giving way to Trevor Knight before the midpoint of the third quarter.

The Sooners did not punt in the game, the first time since at least 1996 that Oklahoma did not have to punt at least once.

NOTES: Oklahoma has scored 55 or more points in three consecutive games after topping that mark just once in its previous 39 games. ... Kansas is the only Power Five conference program without a win. ... Oklahoma LB Frank Shannon started for the second consecutive game in place of Jordan Evans, who is still recovering from a knee injury. Evans dressed but did not play. ... Kansas LT Jordan Shelley-Smith did not play after suffering a concussion a week earlier against Oklahoma State. ... Shepard moved into fourth place on Oklahoma’s career receiving yards list with 2,926, passing Juaquin Iglesias. ... Oklahoma LG Jonathan Alvarez suffered a right leg injury early in the game was replaced by Derek Farniok. ... Oklahoma will host Iowa State next Saturday. Kansas will play at Texas.