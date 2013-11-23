Preview: Oklahoma at Kansas State

Kansas State has successfully used multiple quarterbacks this season and will have to prepare for multiple quarterbacks this week. Coach Bob Stoops said No. 18 Oklahoma will not announce whether Blake Bell or Trevor Knight would start Saturday at Kansas State. “Unsure who will be back and who won‘t,” Stoops told the media Monday. “The quarterback issue, it does us no possible good to define all of that today or Friday. We’ll just go into the game and hopefully have all of them ready.”

Stoops (157-39) can become the winningest coach in Oklahoma history if he beats his mentor, Bill Snyder. Stoops, who is 7-2 as a head coach against Snyder, played at Iowa when Snyder was an assistant and was hired by Snyder as an assistant at Kansas State in 1989. The Wildcats have won four in a row and held their last six opponents to fewer than 125 yards rushing.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1. LINE: Kansas State -4.5.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (8-2, 5-2 Big 12): Knight was solid in relief of Bell (undisclosed injury) last week while sophomore Kendal Thompson saw his first action late in the 48-10 win against Iowa State. Knight, who started the first two games of the season, had 123 rushing yards in the win. The Sooners are second in the Big 12 with 236.4 rushing yards and are ranked No. 13 nationally in total defense, allowing 326.5 yards.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (6-4, 4-3): The Wildcats are averaging 39.5 points and are plus-6 in turnovers during their win streak. Quarterbacks Jake Waters (111-of-183 for 1,690 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions) and Daniel Sams (team-high 784 rushing yards and 11 TDs) have both appeared in all 10 games. Kansas State will likely be without senior safety Ty Zimmerman (ankle), who missed the last two games last season with a similar injury.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma is 9-0 playing in the state of Kansas under Stoops, who is 5-0 at Kansas and 4-0 at Kansas State.

2. Kansas State has outscored opponents 62-17 in the fourth quarter during its four-game win streak.

3. Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops also played for Iowa when Snyder was there and was hired as an assistant at Kansas State by Snyder in 1992.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 38, Oklahoma 35