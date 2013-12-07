Preview: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State’s players never need any extra motivation when they face Oklahoma, but the possibility of a conference title and a BCS berth is simply too attractive to ignore. The No. 6 Cowboys host the 15th-ranked Sooners on Saturday with just about everything on the line for Oklahoma State - not the least of which is bragging rights. “I want to go out with the ‘W,'” Cowboys senior fullback Kye Staley said. “It’s for a lot of big things. It’s for a Big 12 championship and a berth in a BCS bowl. We’re just going out with a lot of intensity, a lot of focus. We’re getting ready to game plan and getting ready for OU.”

The Cowboys have won seven straight games since their only loss of the season - a 30-21 defeat against a West Virginia team that wound up 4-8. The Sooners defeated the Mountaineers early in the season but went on to lose to Texas and Baylor - two teams that Oklahoma State defeated - by a combined margin of 77-32. “They played better football than us this year, there’s no doubt,” Oklahoma center Gabe Ikard said of the Cowboys, adding “but we don’t see ourselves as an underdog in this game.”

TV: Noon, ET, ABC. LINE: Oklahoma State -9.5

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (9-2, 6-2 Big 12): The Sooners trailed their rival the entire way last season until Brennan Clay’s decisive touchdown run in overtime that gave Oklahoma a 51-48 victory. This season, Oklahoma sports a resume that includes victories over Notre Dame and and Texas Tech, as well as last week’s 41-31 win over Kansas State that made Bob Stoops the Sooners’ all-time wins leader (158). Clay ran for a career-high 200 yards and two touchdowns against the Wildcats after totaling 193 rushing yards and one score over his previous five games.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (10-1, 7-1): The Cowboys have had an extra week to rest since dismantling Baylor 49-17 behind Clint Chelf’s 370 passing yards and three scores and Staley’s two rushing TDs. Chelf, who lost his starting job earlier this season, has completed 74.5 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and one interception over his last two games. The Cowboys have scored at least 20 points in 50 consecutive contests, but their defense quietly is much improved, holding Kansas, Texas and Baylor to an average of 12 points over the last three games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma State has won nine straight home games and is 18-1 in its last 19 games at Boone Pickens Stadium.

2. With one more win, the Cowboys seniors will become the winningest class in Oklahoma State history.

3. Oklahoma leads the series 82-18-7, including 38-7-5 in Stillwater.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 38, Oklahoma 21