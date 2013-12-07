Oklahoma 33, Oklahoma State 24

(Updated: UPDATED with Baylor result.)

No. 15 Oklahoma 33, No. 6 Oklahoma State 24: Blake Bell found Jalen Saunders for the game-winning 7-yard touchdown pass, lifting the visiting Sooners to a dramatic upset over the arch rival Cowboys, who came 19 seconds away from winning the Big 12 title and securing a BCS berth.

After Desmond Roland’s third touchdown of the game put Oklahoma State (10-2, 7-2) ahead 24-20 with 1:46 to play, Bell, who was playing in place of an injured Trevor Knight, completed four passes on the final drive, including a well thrown ball to Saunders in the back-right corner of the end zone for the decisive score. By virtue of Oklahoma’s win, No. 7 Baylor and No. 24 Texas played for the outright Big 12 title and the conference’s BCS berth later Saturday afternoon, and the Bears emerged with a 30-10 victory.

Oklahoma State star cornerback Justin Gilbert nearly came up with the clinching interception on Oklahoma’s go-ahead touchdown drive, but the ball popped out of his hands as he hit the ground. The Cowboys got the ball back with time for a couple of plays, but a sack by the Sooners (10-2, 7-2) crippled any chance of a Hail Mary heave and Oklahoma State’s lateral went awry on the game’s final play, allowing Eric Striker to walk into the end zone as time expired.

Four different players completed a pass for Oklahoma, including freshman wide receiver Grant Bothun, who threw a tying touchdown pass to the team’s kicker, Michael Hunnicutt, on a fake field goal late in the third quarter. The Sooners also scored a touchdown on a 64-yard punt return by Saunders in the final minute of the first quarter, while Sterling Shepard chipped in seven catches for 112 yards for Oklahoma.

Roland racked up 144 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns in addition to catching a TD pass early in the third quarter. Clint Chelf went 19-of-35 for 202 yards, including a 4-of-4 effort on the go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter before the Sooners came back down the field to snap the Cowboys’ nine-game home winning streak in crushing fashion.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma now leads the all-time series 83-18-7, including 39-7-5 in Stillwater. ... Bell was 10-of-16 for 140 yards for the Sooners, while Knight and Kendal Thompson combined to go 5-of-16 with an interception. ... The teams combined to go 4-of-28 on third down.