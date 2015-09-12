Preview: Oklahoma at Tennessee

The first major Big 12-SEC clash of the year takes place Saturday night in Tennessee, where the 23rd-ranked Volunteers host No. 17 Oklahoma. Both teams are looking to climb back toward the top of their respective leagues after a down year for the Sooners and several seasons of mediocrity for Tennessee, and the anticipation has caused some to lob early fireworks.

“I don’t know why people blow gas up their (behind) all the time,” Oklahoma linebacker Eric Striker said this week when asked about the SEC’s reputation as the premier conference in the land. “I don’t understand why.” The Volunteers likely don’t need any bulletin-board material as excitement builds around a team that produced its first win as a ranked squad since Jan. 1, 2008, with last Saturday’s 59-30 rout of Bowling Green. Tennessee’s touted ground attack produced 399 yards, presenting a formidable challenge for the Big 12’s top returning rush defense, but one that allowed Akron to produce a respectable 138 on the ground in a 41-3 win to open the season. The Sooners limited the Volunteers to 313 total yards in a 34-10 win at home last season in just the third all-time meeting between the teams.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: PK

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (1-0): Trevor Knight threw for 308 yards and a touchdown while running for another in last year’s win over Tennessee, but he lost out on his starting job to Texas Tech transfer Baker Mayfield, who lit up Akron for 388 yards and three scores last week. It marked the team’s first game under new offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley and his Air Raid attack, which figures to help a team that was run-heavy last season. The Sooners were held to three yards per carry against the Zips.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (1-0): Jalen Hurd had 123 yards and three touchdowns while Alvin Kamara produced 144 and a pair of scores to lead the Volunteers’ ground game last week. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs added 205 yards and two scores, and the return from suspension of senior wide receiver Alton Howard - who led the team in catches and receiving yards in 2014 - might help provide more balance. On the other side of the ball, another suspension for a violation of team rules has thrust defensive tackle Danny O‘Brien from the mix for at least a week, coach Butch Jones announced on Wednesday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Hurd had 97 yards on 14 carries last season at Oklahoma.

2. Sooners head coach Bob Stoops is 3-0 against the SEC in the regular season.

3. Oklahoma’s lone visit to the Volunteer State was on Sept. 11, 1976, when it knocked off Vanderbilt 24-3.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 29, Oklahoma 27