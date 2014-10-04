Preview: Oklahoma at Texas Christian

Oklahoma puts its eight-game winning streak on the line Saturday when the third-ranked Sooners visit No. 25 Texas Christian, which faces its toughest test after opening with dominant wins over Samford, Minnesota and SMU. Oklahoma has won the last two matchups against TCU by a combined 10 points, but Horned Frogs quarterback Trevone Boykin could be the difference on Saturday. The dual-threat junior continues to improve while leading TCU in passing yards (858) and rushing (183).

The Sooners feature a balanced offensive attack that averages 222.8 rushing yards and 272.3 passing yards, but they’ll likely be without running back Keith Ford (broken fibula) for the second straight game. True freshman Samaje Perine stepped in for Ford in a 45-33 win over West Virginia on Sept. 20 and rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns. Perine will be hard-pressed to duplicate those numbers against TCU, which had nine sacks in a 56-0 win at SMU last Saturday and ranks second in the nation in total defense (218.7).

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Oklahoma -5

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (4-0, 1-0 Big 12): Cornerback Zack Sanchez has one interception in each of his last five games for the Sooners, who held TCU to 210 yards of offense in last year’s 20-17 victory. Linebacker Dominique Alexander leads a stellar defense that has forced 11 turnovers through four games, including eight interceptions. Sophomore quarterback Trevor Knight owns a troubling 4-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio, but wide receiver Sterling Shepard (19 yards per catch) has become one of the top threats in the country with three straight 100-yard games.

ABOUT TCU (3-0, 0-0): The Horned Frogs have allowed a single touchdown in their last two games and boast a full complement of defensive stars, including defensive end James McFarland (three sacks and two forced fumbles against SMU) and linebacker Paul Dawson (26 tackles). Boykin has excelled in the Horned Frogs’ new up-tempo offense while averaging 347 yards, but he’ll need his linemen to give him time to improvise against a dominant Oklahoma front seven. Junior receiver Deante’ Gray likely earned a larger role in the offense after recording a career-high 96 yards and two touchdowns against SMU.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma has won 45 consecutive games when leading at halftime.

2. The Horned Frogs are 63-14 under coach Gary Patterson at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

3. The Sooners have never allowed more than 20 points in 13 all-time games against TCU.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 24, TCU 17