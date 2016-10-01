Preview: Oklahoma at TCU

Oklahoma is about to play its first Big 12 contest of the season but the overwhelming consensus is that it is already a lost season for a program that has dropped two of its first three games. Sooners coach Bob Stoops proclaims otherwise and looks to refocus his squad toward notching an important victory when it visits No. 19 TCU on Saturday.

Losses to Houston and Ohio State have knocked Oklahoma out of the national championship picture and both Stoops and junior quarterback Baker Mayfield insist there is still plenty to play for. "I mean, we can still end up playing in a New Year's Day bowl in one of the big-time bowl games," Mayfield told reporters. "It's not discouraging at all. If you can go end up and play in something like the Rose Bowl or the Orange Bowl again -- I mean, I know the playoffs are in Atlanta and Arizona -- but other than that, yeah, one of the other big-time bowl games is obviously a big accomplishment that we can go do." The Horned Frogs can't afford a second defeat after losing to Arkansas earlier this season and also feel winning the Big 12 crown would be a worthy accomplishment. TCU is looking to start a new homefield winning streak after the loss to the Razorbacks snapped a 14-game victory streak.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Oklahoma -3.5

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (1-2, 0-0 Big 12): The Sooners are averaging 35.3 points per game behind Mayfield, who has passed for 793 yards and seven touchdowns against two interceptions after accumulating 3,700 yards and 36 touchdown passes last season. Sophomore Joe Mixon (235 yards, 8.4 average) has been much more productive than junior Samaje Perine (149 yards, 4.5 average) while sophomore wideout Mark Andrews has 211 receiving yards and four touchdowns on just nine receptions. Oklahoma is one of seven teams nationally without an interception and also has just five sacks while allowing an average of 31.7 points - including 33 to Houston and 45 to Ohio State.

ABOUT TCU (3-1, 1-0): The Horned Frogs are averaging 42.8 points per game and junior quarterback Kenny Hill has been a multi-dimensional threat by passing for 1,487 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 166 yards and six scores. Junior receiver John Diarse, a transfer from LSU, has blossomed with 13 receptions over the past two weeks, while junior running back Kyle Hicks has been solid with a team-best 314 rushing yards. Sophomore outside linebacker Ty Summers has posted 29 of his team-best 39 tackles in the past two games as a defensive unit that allowed 82 points over its first two games has given up just 23 over the last two contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma holds a 10-5 series edge and notched a 30-29 home victory in last season's meeting.

2. The Sooners have won seven consecutive road games since losing at TCU in 2014 -- and 18 of their past 20.

3. Horned Frogs junior C Austin Schlottmann (ankle) is sidelined indefinitely after being hurt against SMU on Sept. 23.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 33, TCU 31