Oklahoma St. recovers from slow start to beat Iowa St.

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Scuffling along on offense Saturday, No. 21 Oklahoma State used an 11-second flurry spanning each side of halftime to find life and momentum on the way to a 37-20 romp over Iowa State at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Cowboys got a touchdown on an overturned play as time expired in the first half, then saw Tyreek Hill take the second-half kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, flipping a 6-6 tie into a 20-6 lead.

From there, Oklahoma State rolled, improving to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12 Conference.

The Cyclones fell to 1-4 and 0-2.

Oklahoma State quarterback Daxx Garman had a shaky first half but eventually found rhythm, completing 26 of 41 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown, although with two interceptions. Running back Desmond Roland rushed for 95 yards and two scores.

”I‘m glad that one’s over,“ Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. ”We played very average in a lot of areas. Offensively, not very good.

“Proud the team rallied there at the end. We played hard and made a few plays and found a way to win the football game. But we certainly have a long way to go.”

Iowa State quarterback Sam Richardson went 17 of 39 for 200 yards and two touchdowns, although a chunk of it came on a late drive for a score against Oklahoma State reserves.

“He was under a lot of duress,” Cyclones coach Paul Rhoads said, “and he had receivers covered, so he didn’t get an opportunity to throw balls on time.”

After kicker Ben Grogan’s second field goal tied the game at 6-6 with 43 seconds left in the half, Cowboys backup safety Elliot Jeffcoat recovered a high pooch kick at the Iowa State 11, as two Cyclones return men allowed the ball to bounce past them.

“The kickoff recovery was a game-changer,” OSU safety Tre Flowers said. “Honestly, I didn’t even see what happened. I just the guys running, and then I saw us with the ball. (Jeffcoat) really repped it out there with the whole team.”

Oklahoma State moved to a first-and-goal at the 1, but Garman was stopped for a 1-yard loss, then threw an incompletion with 7 seconds left. Without any timeouts, the Cowboys ran the ball on the next play, with Roland apparently stopped short of the goal line as time expired. But an official review overturned the ruling, giving the Cowboys a touchdown and a 13-6 lead.

“It was awesome,” Oklahoma State tackle Michael Wilson said. “It was a huge momentum swing and we really needed to get that score in. We came together and we got the job done.”

Then Hill struck to make it 20-6.

A Big 12 track champion, Hill hauled in Cole Netten’s kickoff at the 3, found an open seam and ran away from everybody. It was the junior college transfer’s first return for a touchdown with the Cowboys.

“It zapped us,” Rhoads said.

Neither team mounted much offense in the opening two quarters.

Oklahoma State, averaging 462 yards per game, managed 182 yards on 46 snaps -- 3.96 per play.

Iowa State had 122 yards on 34 plays.

Following a scoreless first quarter, the Cyclones took a 3-0 lead on Cole Netten’s 34-yard field goal early in the second period. Netten added another 34-yard field goal midway through the quarter to make it 6-0.

Grogan answered with two field goals, a 34-yarder and a 30-yarder before the onside kick.

NOTES: Oklahoma State starting CB Ashton Lampkin was held out after suffering an ankle injury in the previous game against Texas Tech. True freshman Ramon Richards made his first start in Lampkin’s place. ... OSU RT Zach Crabtree suffering a leg injury in the first quarter. ... Cyclones TE E.J. Bibbs, a Mackey Award candidate, ran his streak of games with a reception to 17. ... The Cowboys have won 14 of their last 16 Big 12 games at Boone Pickens Stadium and 26 straight home games against unranked opponents, dating back to 2009.