Rudolph, Oklahoma State outslug No. 22 Texas

STILLWATER, Okla. -- The trendy pick in Saturday's Oklahoma State-Texas game would have been the Longhorns.

Not just due to their No. 22 ranking, but a trend that had seen the visitor win the last seven times in the series -- along with a Texas run of eight straight road wins over the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State finally broke through at home against the Longhorns, however, posting a wild 49-31 win at Boone Pickens Stadium. It was the Cowboys' first win at home over Texas since 1997.

"I told the team that we needed to change the tune, change the trend," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said of ending Texas' streak. "I mentioned to the juniors and seniors who have accomplished a lot here together, you need to be the group that stops this. And I think they took a little bit of pride in that."

Oklahoma State improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12 Conference. The Longhorns fell to 2-2 and 0-1.

The teams, although slowing somewhat in the second half, combined for 1,123 yards of offense.

After falling behind 14-0 early, Texas rallied to take a 19-16 lead early in the second quarter. But the Cowboys soon took control, scoring twice before halftime on touchdown passes from quarterback Mason Rudolph to receiver Jalen McCleskey to open a 37-25 advantage before pulling away through the final two quarters.

Rudolph passed for 392 yards and three touchdowns and five Cowboys receivers caught passes of at least 28 yards to continue a season-long assault of big plays against the Texas defense. Running back Justice Hill added 135 yards and a touchdown rushing for Oklahoma State.

Texas rushed for 329 yards, but lost its power running back duo of Chris Warren III and D'Onta Foreman to injuries. Quarterback Shane Buechele passed for 239 yards and a touchdown, but was intercepted by Oklahoma State safety Jordan Sterns for one of the game's rare big defensive plays. Sterns returned the interception 14 yards to the Texas 1, where running back Barry J. Sanders ran it in, boosting the Cowboys' lead to 43-25.

After fading late in a loss that included four turnovers at Baylor last week, Oklahoma State finished this one strong, holding the Longhorns to just one second-half score.

"Last week, we felt like we kind of gave it to Baylor," McCleskey said. "This week we came out and executed. We had no turnovers. We ran the ball well and we threw when we had our chance. I feel like this is going to give us a lot of momentum."

For Texas, which ranked No. 107 nationally in scoring defense entering the game, allowing 34.7 points per contest, it was another rough day. Oklahoma State totaled 555 yards overall, 7.1 per play and 20.6 per completion. All that after a bye week provided the Longhorns with extra time to get ready for the Cowboys.

"When you lose a game, it's bad," said Texas coach Charlie Strong. "When you have two weeks to prepare for it and you give up the throws they had. ... We had guys in position, but we didn't finish."

The game's wildness wasn't limited to offense.

The teams combined for five failed point-after conversions. The Cowboys blocked three PAT kicks, returning one for two points, and stopped the Longhorns on a two-point try. Texas blocked one PAT try.

The shootout was on early as the two teams combined for 780 yards in the first half -- producing 390 each -- with the Cowboys leading 37-25 through two quarters.

Rudolph had 310 yards and three touchdowns, two to McCleskey, who reached a career-high with 109 receiving yards by halftime.

Texas did much of its damage on the ground, running for 205 yards with Warren and Foreman combining for 171. Specialist quarterback Tyrone Swoopes ran for two touchdowns, while Buechele passed for 185 and a score.

The Cowboys scored on their first two possessions.

Hill sped 30 yards for Oklahoma State's opening touchdown. When Rudolph connected with James Washington on a 54-yard scoring pass on the next drive, the Cowboys led 14-0.

And the two teams were just getting started.

NOTES: Texas was without starting G Kent Perkins, who was suspended for the game following his arrest on DWI charges on Sept. 23. Perkins had started two of the first three games for the Longhorns. Jake McMillon replaced Perkins in the starting lineup against Oklahoma State. ... Texas RB Chris Warren III, who had a game-high 106 rushing yards through two quarters, did not return after halftime due to a knee injury. Warren's final carry came at the 5:05 mark of the second quarter. ... The Cowboys lost Washington, the Big 12 receiving leader, after he was knocked unconscious with 8:24 remaining in the third quarter. Washington walked to the sideline under his own power, but did not return.