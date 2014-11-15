Preview: Oklahoma at Texas Tech

It’s an uneasy time around theOklahoma football program these days after the Sooners suffered their third loss in five games with an ugly 48-14 setback to Baylor lastweekend. It marked the first time this year Bob Stoops’ club was held below 30 points, and it nearly knocked the No. 24 Soonersout of the national rankings. Oklahoma is hoping a trip to Lubbockthis weekend to face struggling Texas Tech will help turn thingsaround.Texas Tech has had trouble stopping teams from scoring, giving up as many as 82 points to TCU three weeksago and allowing 41.6 per contest. Still, with Davis Webb (2,539passing yards, 24 touchdowns) under center - he’s expected to return aftermissing a game with an ankle injury - the Red Raiders are a threat toexplode offensively at any time. A big question for this game is thestatus of Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight, who was knocked out ofthe loss to the Bears but still is considered a possibility to playagainst Texas Tech.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET. ESPN. LINE:N/A

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (6-3, 3-3 Big 12):A season that started with some picking the Sooners to play in thefirst College Football Playoff suddenly has Oklahoma looking for motivation for the last three regular-season games. Playing in one ofthe smaller bowl games might not be what the team had in mind headinginto 2014, but it’s trying to embrace the challenge of finishingon a high note. “You have to win,” defensive end Chuka Nduluetold the Norman Transcript. “That’s the mentality. Because yourgoals are out the window now, it doesn’t mean you have to go outthere and give up on everything.”

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (3-6, 1-5): It‘snow do-or-die time for the Red Raiders in their drive to make it to apostseason bowl game. One slip-up in the next three games will clincha sub-.500 record for Texas Tech and end any chances of a bowl berth, which would snap a six-year run of postseason appearances. “We know what’s atstake,” Raiders running back DeAndre Washington told the LubbockAvalanche-Journal. “We either win out or we lose one game and getready for a long offseason.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Sooners rank third in theBig 12 with 225 rushing yards per game and face a Texas Tech run defense that is last in the conference (246.6 ypg).

2. Texas Tech LB Sam Eguavoen isset to return to action after missing two games with compartmentsyndrome in his right calf.

3. Oklahoma holds the edge in theall-time series 15-6, but the Red Raiders have won three of the last seven meetings.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 42, TexasTech 20