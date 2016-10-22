Preview: Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Former Texas Tech quarterback Baker Mayfield willplay in Lubbock for the first time since transferring to Oklahoma as he leadsthe 16th-ranked Sooners into Saturday’s road game against the RedRaiders. Mayfield was the 2013 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of Year after throwingfor 2,315 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman walk-on at Texas Tech beforetransferring to Oklahoma.

After losing two of three nonconference games –double-digit losses to nationally ranked Houston and Ohio State – the Soonersare off to a 3-0 Big 12 start as one of three undefeated teams in theconference. “No, I don’tthink that’s a very positive form of motivation,” Oklahoma coach Bob Stoopssaid at his Monday news conference after being asked if the team will be extramotivated by Mayfield’s return to Lubbock. “Those kind of things to me are sortof negative forms of motivation. The motivation ought to be that we’re stillundefeated in conference play and we’re going down to play another goodfootball team at their place at night (so) we need to be at our best.” TexasTech, meanwhile, has been headed in the opposite direction, dropping twostraight after a 3-1 start after last Saturday’s 48-17 home loss to No. 13 WestVirginia. “We just have to make it a point of emphasis that we have to playtougher,” Red Raiders coach Kliff Kingsbury said at his weekly Monday newsconference. “We will try to ramp up practices to see if we can bring moreenergy, more enthusiasm and more mental toughness this week.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Oklahoma -13.5

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (4-2, 3-0 Big 12): The Soonershave been dealing with defensive injuries, and now have a notable one on theother side of the ball as starting tailback Samaje Perine suffered anunidentified muscle pull in last week’s 38-17 win over Kansas State and will beprimarily replaced by Joe Mixon. Mayfield, meanwhile, has completed 76.1percent of his passes with nine TDs during the team’s three-game win streak,with eight of those scoring passes going to wide receiver Dede Westbrook, whohas accumulated 574 yards during that span. The Oklahoma defense is led bylinebackers Jordan Evans (7.8 tackles per game) and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (sixsacks) and is coming off one of its better showings of the season in holdingKansas State to 17 points and 335 total yards.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (3-3, 1-2): Although dinged up abit of late, quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the nation in passing (429.8yards per game) and total offense (455.2 yards) as the Red Raiders rank fifthnationally in scoring (48.8 points), but they were held to a full 38 pointsbelow their per-game average last week against the Mountaineers. Like Oklahoma,Texas Tech also possesses a dynamic wide receiver in sophomore Jonathan Giles,who is pacing the conference with 750 yards and nine receiving TDs. Defense,though, remains another matter as the Kris Williams-led unit ranks in the FBSbottom 30 in points allowed (40.2 per game), total defense (479.2), rushingdefense (204.8) and passing defense (274.3) while forcing only five turnovers.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma leads the series 17-6 and has wonfour straight, including a 63-27 romp in Norman a season ago.

2. The Sooners have won their last eight trueroad games overall and are looking for their first 4-0 Big 12 start since 2004.

3. Texas Tech’s 17 points last week marked a22-game low and snapped the team’s NCAA-record streak of nine straight homegames with at least 50 points.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 52, Texas Tech 41