FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oklahoma 42, Texas Tech 30
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 16, 2014 / 12:51 AM / 3 years ago

Oklahoma 42, Texas Tech 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oklahoma 42, Texas Tech 30:Samaje Perine rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns to lead theSooners to a come-from-behind victory over the host Red Raiders.

Cody Thomas passed for 133 yardsand a touchdown and ran for 103 yards and a score for Oklahoma (7-3,4-3 Big 12). Durron Neal had four catches for 57 yards and atouchdown, while K.J. Young added three receptions for 48 yards.

Patrick Mahomes was 25-of-49 for393 yards and four touchdowns for Texas Tech (3-7, 1-6), which waseliminated from bowl eligibility. Devin Lauderdale had five catchesfor 83 yards and a score while Ian Sadler added four receptions for89 yards and a touchdown.

Texas Tech got on the boardfirst, with Mahomes finding Jakeem Grant on a 6-yard scoring pass tocap a 16-play, 87-yard drive that ate up 7:05 of the clock in thefirst quarter. The Sooners tied the game on Perine’s 2-yard touchdownrun with less than five minutes to play in the second quarter, butthe Red Raiders responded less than two minutes later on Mahomes‘59-yard scoring hookup with Sadler for a 14-7 halftime lead.

Tech pushed the lead to 14 onMahomes’ 47-yard pass to Lauderdale early in the third, but Oklahomatied the game by the end of the period thanks to Perine’s 64-yardtouchdown run and Thomas’ 3-yard pass to Neal. Ryan Busin’s 27-yardfield goal put the Raiders on top in the first minute of the fourth,but the Sooners got touchdown runs from Thomas, Aaron Ripkowski andPerine in the last 10:06 to win going away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas Tech RBDeAndre Washington came in averaging 88.4 rushing yards, second bestin the Big 12, but was held to 56 yards on 12 carries. … Oklahomafinished with 384 rushing yards, moving to 20-0 under coach BobStoops when rushing for 300 or more yards. … The Sooners won their11th straight road game against unranked Big 12 opponents.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.