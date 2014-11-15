Oklahoma 42, Texas Tech 30:Samaje Perine rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns to lead theSooners to a come-from-behind victory over the host Red Raiders.

Cody Thomas passed for 133 yardsand a touchdown and ran for 103 yards and a score for Oklahoma (7-3,4-3 Big 12). Durron Neal had four catches for 57 yards and atouchdown, while K.J. Young added three receptions for 48 yards.

Patrick Mahomes was 25-of-49 for393 yards and four touchdowns for Texas Tech (3-7, 1-6), which waseliminated from bowl eligibility. Devin Lauderdale had five catchesfor 83 yards and a score while Ian Sadler added four receptions for89 yards and a touchdown.

Texas Tech got on the boardfirst, with Mahomes finding Jakeem Grant on a 6-yard scoring pass tocap a 16-play, 87-yard drive that ate up 7:05 of the clock in thefirst quarter. The Sooners tied the game on Perine’s 2-yard touchdownrun with less than five minutes to play in the second quarter, butthe Red Raiders responded less than two minutes later on Mahomes‘59-yard scoring hookup with Sadler for a 14-7 halftime lead.

Tech pushed the lead to 14 onMahomes’ 47-yard pass to Lauderdale early in the third, but Oklahomatied the game by the end of the period thanks to Perine’s 64-yardtouchdown run and Thomas’ 3-yard pass to Neal. Ryan Busin’s 27-yardfield goal put the Raiders on top in the first minute of the fourth,but the Sooners got touchdown runs from Thomas, Aaron Ripkowski andPerine in the last 10:06 to win going away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas Tech RBDeAndre Washington came in averaging 88.4 rushing yards, second bestin the Big 12, but was held to 56 yards on 12 carries. … Oklahomafinished with 384 rushing yards, moving to 20-0 under coach BobStoops when rushing for 300 or more yards. … The Sooners won their11th straight road game against unranked Big 12 opponents.