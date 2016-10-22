Oklahoma State pulls away from Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Oklahoma State started slowly Saturday, but eventually found its offense, with help from its defense, to pull away from Kansas for a 44-20 victory.

The Cowboys got three second-half turnovers, all leading to scores, to win for the seventh straight time over the Jayhawks.

Oklahoma State, which trailed much of the first half, improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12. Kansas dropped to 1-6 and 0-4.

The Cowboys led 17-13 to open the third quarter, with Kansas due to receive the second-half kickoff.

However, Oklahoma State defensive tackle Vincent Taylor flipped momentum, stripping Jayhawks running back Ke'aun Kinner for a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Devante Averette at the Kansas 26.

Cowboys quarterback Mason Rudolph hit tailback Chris Carson on a 15-yard scoring pass moments later.

Interceptions by defensive tackle DeQuinton Osborne and safety Jordan Sterns led to 10 more points for the Cowboys, fueling what became a romp.

Kansas quarterback Montell Cozart threw for a career-high 250 yards and a touchdown, but also tossed the two interceptions. Kinner ran for 145 yards.

Rudolph passed for 220 yards and the one score, while tailback Justice Hill ran for a career-high 162 yards and a touchdown. Carson added two rushing touchdowns.

The Cowboys struggled to get their nationally ranked offense untracked in the first half and trailed the Jayhawks three times before Hill gave the Cowboys their first lead with a 1-yard scoring run late in the second quarter.

Kansas struck first, following a turnover, when Cozart hit wideout LaQuvionte Gonzalez on a 68-yard scoring pass on the next play for a 7-0 lead.

The Cowboys tied it on a 1-yard run by Carson, before the teams traded field goals, with Kansas booting two to manage a 13-10 lead.

Oklahoma State, ranked No. 27 nationally in total offense, outgained the Jayhawks and their No. 112-ranked offense only 269-236 and produced but one more first down, 11-10, through two quarters.