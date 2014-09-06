Preview: Oklahoma at Tulsa

Oklahoma announced itself as a 2014 title contender with a Sugar Bowl win over Alabama in January and did nothing to pump the brakes on that promise in Week 1. The third-ranked Sooners attempt to pull off another dominating victory when they visit Tulsa on Saturday for their first road game. Oklahoma had its way on both sides of the ball in a 48-16 opening week victory over Louisiana Tech but should get a better test from the Golden Hurricanes.

Tulsa quarterback Dane Evans threw for 438 yards and four TDs in a double-overtime victory over Tulane in its opener and combines with receiver Keevan Lucas to provide a challenge for the Sooners’ pass defense. Oklahoma led the Big 12 in total defense in 2013 and held Louisiana Tech scoreless for much of the first half while the starters were on the field last week. “(Our No. 1 defensive unit) together were really good,” Sooners coach Bob Stoops told reporters. “A bunch of three-and-outs, got great pressure to the quarterback, eliminated the run game, really had no mental problems.”

TV: Noon ET, ABC/ESPN 2. LINE: Oklahoma -24.5.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (1-0): The Sooners displayed a balanced offense in Week 1 and got a great performance from the running back trio of Keith Ford, Alex Ross and Samaje Perine, who combined for 164 yards and five touchdowns. Ford, who never caught a pass in limited action as a freshman last season, is a reliable target in the passing game as well with 65 receiving yards against Louisiana Tech. Oklahoma will have linebacker Jordan Evans, who was ejected in the first half last week after drawing a targeting penalty, available to face the Golden Hurricanes.

ABOUT TULSA (1-0): Evans guided the Golden Hurricanes back from a 21-7 deficit with the help of Lucas, who racked up 233 yards and three touchdowns. “I think we have to find ways to keep (Lucas) in the game and to give him opportunities to run after a catch or after a reverse,” Tulsa coach Bill Blankenship told reporters. “We just have to give him the ball because he is such a weapon once he gets it in his hands.” While the offense was impressive, the Golden Hurricanes need to tighten up a defense that allowed Tulane 516 yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Oklahoma is 7-0 against Tulsa under Stoops, with an average margin of victory of 37.3 points.

2. The Golden Hurricanes have not defeated a ranked opponent at home since knocking off No. 24 Texas-El Paso in 2004.

3. The Sooners own a plus-seven turnover margin during a five-game winning streak dating back to last season.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 52, Tulsa 24