No. 4 Oklahoma crushes Tulsa 52-7

TULSA, Okla. -- Consider the Oklahoma Sooners good and tuned up for next week’s matchup with Tennessee.

The No. 4-ranked Sooners started fast and finished with ease in a 52-7, rain-drenched victory over in-state rival Tulsa on Saturday afternoon at Chapman Stadium.

“They played great Week 1,” Oklahoma quarterback Trevor Knight said. “These first two games have been great to get our feet wet. It will be nice to get out there and put one together for four quarters.”

So far, the Sooners haven’t needed four quarters. They certainly didn’t Saturday, getting out to a 31-0 lead over Tulsa.

After blowout wins over Louisiana Tech and the Golden Hurricane by a combined 100-23, Oklahoma plays its first high-profile game of the season when Tennessee comes to town next week for an evening game in Norman, Okla.

Tennessee improved to 2-0 with a 34-19 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.

Related Coverage Preview: Oklahoma at Tulsa

It didn’t take long for Oklahoma to get going. Running back Keith Ford got the first touchdown of the game, just 57 seconds in, going 7 yards. Receiver Sterling Shepard had a 54-yard gain on a shovel pass on the first play from scrimmage.

“We started off fast and that was big for us,” Knight said.

Ford has four touchdowns on the season, scoring two more on Saturday. He finished with 87 yards on 11 carries and the Sooners trio of running backs, including Samaje Perine and Alex Ross, combined for 210 yards.

After punting on their second possession, Knight ran 31 yards, finishing off a six-play, 72-yard drive which gave the Sooners a 14-0 lead with 6:35 to go in the first quarter.

The Sooners scored a third touchdown in the first quarter when Knight threw 3 yards to tight end Blake Bell. Bell, a former quarterback, caught his first pass on the drive and then caught his first career touchdown, putting the Sooners ahead 21-0 with 1:58 to go in the quarter.

Ross had an 82-yard touchdown run with 6:13 to go in the first half that made it 31-0.

The Sooners’ defense was exceptional early on. Tulsa had just 32 yards in the first quarter and Tulsa wound up with just 95 at halftime, but only nine rushing yards. The Sooners recovered a fumble and got an interception from cornerback Zack Sanchez. Tulsa quarterback Dane Evans threw for 86 on 12-of-22 passing in the first half and finished the game 23 of 43 for 204 yards and two interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Sooners’ offense rushed for 185 yards and threw for 211 in the first half. Shepard had 107 yards receiving in the first half and finished with 177 for the game, including a touchdown reception in the third quarter that made it 52-7.

Tulsa fell to 1-1. The Hurricane beat Tulane last week in overtime. Oklahoma has now beat Tulsa eight times in a row.

“I mean, really just the poor start,” said Tulsa coach Bill Blankenship. “They executed very well. You cannot have that kind of start. You just can’t overcome that. The reality is you’d like to say, ‘hey, let’s go put that away and move on,’ but we can‘t. We’ve got to improve. We’ve got to find those corrections. We have to make those changes that we have to make.”

It was hard to tell how Knight would deal with the conditions Saturday in Tulsa. The game was played in a steady, but light, rain throughout. However, it didn’t seem to affect Knight.

Knight threw for 299 yards on a 21 of 34 effort. He threw two touchdowns and no interceptions.

“It’s just two games, and today he’ll only be as good as his performance next week against Tennessee,” Oklahoma offensive coordinator Josh Heupel said. “He should have a ton of confidence. I think everyone around him has the same confidence.”

Overall, Oklahoma had 580 yards.

“We have to go back to film to see what went wrong,” Tulsa defensive back Will Barrow said. “We can’t dwell on this game.”

NOTES: Oklahoma CB Zack Sanchez, a preseason All-Big 12 Conference selection, left the game in the second quarter holding his shoulder after making a tackle. He did not return. ... The 82-yard touchdown run by RB Alex Ross in the second quarter was the longest Sooners touchdown run since Damien Williams went 95 yards against Texas in 2012. ... Through its first two games this season, Oklahoma has outscored its opponents 62-3 in the first half. ... Oklahoma got a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown from DE Geneo Grissom. It was the 16th season in a row that the Sooners have had a defensive touchdown. Grissom has three touchdowns in his career. He’s the first linebacker or defensive lineman in school history to score three TDs. ... Sooners backup QB Cody Thomas got in for the first time this season.