Preview: Oklahoma at West Virginia

The Big 12 hasn’t earned must respect from the College Football Playoff committee and rightfully so with Oklahoma losing two of its first three games and Baylor dropping three straight after a 6-0 start. But with a sudden shortage of undefeated and one-loss teams, the winner of Saturday’s Big 12 showdown in West Virginia between the No. 8 Sooners and No. 9 Mountaineers could vault itself into the CFP conversation while gaining the inside track to the conference title.

Red-hot Oklahoma, which has won eight straight games, moved up two spots in the CFP rankings to No. 9 while West Virginia is up to 14th. “We’re in control of our own destiny right now, and, like I said, it’s on to the next one,” Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters. “But it’s really exciting to go to Morgantown.” Oklahoma, which has won all four meetings since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012, is at full strength as running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine played together for the first time in four games last week and each rushed for 100 yards in a 45-24 victory over Baylor. West Virginia bounced back from its only blemish of the season - a 37-20 loss at Oklahoma State on Oct. 29 - with a pair of victories, including 24-20 at Texas last week.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Oklahoma -2.5

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (8-2, 7-0 Big 12): With Mixon (937 yards, six touchdowns) and Perine (575, eight) in and out of the lineup, senior wide receiver and Biletnikoff Award semifinalist Dede Westbrook has been a constant with 68 catches for 1,254 yards and 14 TDs - all tops in the Big 12. Mayfield is also putting together an extraordinary season with a 72 percent completion rate - second in the nation - and 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Senior linebacker Jordan Evans recorded nine tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and two pass breakups against Baylor, becoming the first Sooner to record two interceptions and two sacks in a game.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (8-1, 5-1): The Mountaineers put their eight-game home winning streak in the hands of senior quarterback Skyler Howard, who completes 64.5 percent of his passes with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions while recording a team-high six rushing TDs. Two of his favorite targets are senior wide receiver Daikiel Shorts (14.8 yards per 51 receptions, four touchdowns) and junior wide receiver Shelton Gibson, who averages 20 yards per 35 receptions with six scores. Senior cornerback Rasul Douglas is tied for second in the nation with six interceptions and tied for 21st with 12 passes defended.

EXTRA POINTS

1. West Virginia junior RB Justin Crawford, senior RB Rushel Shell and freshman RB Kennedy McKoy have combined for 1,563 yards and 11 touchdowns.

2. Oklahoma leads the Big 12 in total offense (591.1 yards per game) and scoring offense (48 points) while West Virginia paces the conference in total defense (383.3) and scoring defense (20.2).

3. The Sooners have won 10 consecutive true road games.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 35, West Virginia 31