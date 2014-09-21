Perine scores 4 TDs as Oklahoma runs by W.Va.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Samaje Perine helped Oklahoma forget -- at least momentarily -- about the loss of Keith Ford.

The Sooners’ freshman running back ran for 242 yards and four touchdowns to help No. 4 Oklahoma to a 45-33 win over West Virginia on Saturday night at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Perine said earlier this season that the Sooners’ group of running backs might be the strongest the school has ever had -- big words for a school that has had Adrian Peterson, Billy Sims, Marcus Dupree and plenty of other stars in its backfield.

Perine rushed for the most yards by an OU freshman since Peterson rushed for 249 in 2004.

“I try not to buy into all of that,” Perine said of the comparisons to Peterson. “I just try to keep my head clear and play the next play, play the next game, and do what I have to do to win.”

In the second half, when it became clear the Sooners were going to pound the ball with Perine, the Mountaineers still couldn’t slow him down.

“They were going to run the football,” West Virginia coach Dane Holgorsen said. “We knew they were going to do that. We didn’t do a very good job of stopping the run.”

The game didn’t have the late drama of the 50-49 Oklahoma win the last time the teams met in Morgantown in 2012, but it had nearly as much action, going back and forth until the Sooners took control in the second half.

Perine and sophomore Alex Ross were tasked with replacing Ford, who suffered a broken fibula in last week’s win over Tennessee and is expected to miss at least two games.

Ross had a couple of explosive plays -- a 100-yard kickoff return for a score and a 34-yard run in the third quarter.

But Perine is the one who made the offense go. The Sooners scored on every first-half drive in which he got a carry -- other than the final drive of the half when Oklahoma had just two seconds to work with. On their four other drives, they picked up just one first down.

“Samaje was just outstanding,” said Sooners coach Bob Stoops, who became the first Big 12 coach to win 100 conference games. “Everyone knows about how powerful and strong he is, but he has great vision. He has a great ability to cut and he just had a sensational night.”

Oklahoma’s defense started off shaky -- Kevin White beat Sooners cornerback Zack Sanchez badly on a 68-yard touchdown early in the game. But it settled in, coming up with several big stops in the second half -- and a pair of turnovers.

“A little better than the last time we were here,” Sooners defensive coordinator Mike Stoops said.

The Sooners won despite another big game from White, had eight catches for 173 yards and a touchdown. Mario Alford had 101 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Oklahoma improved to 5-0 (1-0 Big 12) going into a bye week before traveling to TCU. West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) also has the week off before hosting Kansas.

Oklahoma kicker Michael Hunnicutt accounted for nine points to become the Sooners’ career scoring leader. He broke DeMarco Murray’s record of 390 points with an extra point after Perine’s third touchdown of the game late in the third quarter.

The game started slowly before the offenses took over.

White’s first-quarter touchdown was the first points given up by the Sooners in the first quarter all year. Oklahoma had outscored its first three opponents 55-0 in the first quarter.

The Sooners struggled to respond, going three-and-out on three consecutive drives before Perine finally got involved in the offense once again.

Knight hit a 31-yard pass to wide receiver Sterling Shepard and then Perine -- on his first carry since the first quarter despite averaging more than 5 yards per attempt -- broke off for a 38-yard gain that set up a game-tying touchdown pass.

It wasn’t Knight throwing, though, as wide receiver Durron Neal got the ball on a reverse and then fired a 4-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Knight.

After the teams again traded touchdowns, West Virginia looked like it would carry the momentum into halftime after Rushel Shell’s 5-yard run, helped by a failed onside kick after Oklahoma’s previous touchdown and several Sooners penalties on the drive.

But the Sooners immediately pulled even. Ross, who started in place of Ford, returned the kick 100 yards to send the game to halftime tied at 24.

“It’s a game of momentum,” Holgorsen said. “We had an opportunity in the first half. I thought we played good enough in the second quarter offensively to be able to seize the momentum. But every time we had some success, they came right back.”

NOTES: The last Oklahoma quarterback to catch a touchdown pass before Trevor Knight did it in the second quarter was Hunter Wall in 2001 from receiver Antwone Savage. A Sooners starting quarterback hadn’t caught a touchdown pass since Jack Mitchell did it from Darrell Royal in 1948. ... West Virginia WR Kevin White had his fourth consecutive 100-yard receiving game, a first for the Mountaineers since Stedman Bailey surpassed the mark in five consecutive games in 2011. ... An alternate official had to be called onto the field after the head linesman was injured after a scuffle between Oklahoma tackle Daryl Williams and West Virginia linebacker Wes Tonkery. ... Sooners CB Zack Sanchez intercepted a pass from Clint Trickett in the final seconds of the second quarter, giving Sanchez an interception in five consecutive games. ... Oklahoma RB Alex Ross’ kick return was his third play of 80 or more yards this season.