Preview: Oklahoma State at Baylor

No. 6 Baylor isn’t thinking about revenge or rising in the College Football Playoff Rankings when it hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday night. The Cowboys are just another hurdle on the way to a Big 12 Championship - although the Bears would enjoy those other perks. The Bears, powered by the nation’s top offense, can move into a first-place tie with idle TCU with a win.

“We’re trying to win a Big 12 Championship,” coach Art Briles said at Monday’s news conference. “That’s our mission. Whatever comes with it comes with it.” The Cowboys, who have lost four straight, ended Baylor’s national championship hopes last year with a 49-17 win against the then-undefeated Bears. Oklahoma State has won seven of the past eight in the series, but Baylor has won 14 straight home games — tied with Alabama for the longest active streak in FBS.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Baylor -27.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (5-5, 3-4 Big 12): The Cowboys have been outscored 152-40 during the losing streak — which included three ranked opponents — and are ranked last in the Big 12 in total offense in conference games. A struggling offensive line is not opening running lanes or protecting Daxx Garman (54.9 percent completions for 2,041 yards, 12 TDs, 12 interceptions), who has been sacked 25 times in league play. Emmanuel Ogbah has 10 sacks to lead a defense that is allowing 30 points and 284.9 passing yards per game.

ABOUT BAYLOR (8-1, 5-1): The Bears, who have won back-to-back games by a combined 108-28, lead the country in total offense (585.1 yards) and scoring (50.1 points). Quarterback Bryce Petty (2,421 yards, 21 TDs, three interceptions) is backed by playmakers through the air — Corey Coleman averages a Big 12-leading 132.7 receiving yards — and one ground — Shock Linwood is second in league with 864 rushing yards and 12 TDs. Linebacker Bryce Hager, who leads the team with an average of 8.1 tackles after recording 44 stops in his last four games, rested his injured hip during the open week and will play.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Cowboys have 31 punts, 13 turnovers and seven scoring drives (three TDs, four field goals) during their four-game losing streak.

2. Petty has thrown a touchdown in 21 straight games he has played.

3. The Cowboys need a win this week or against rival Oklahoma on Dec. 6 or they will fail to become bowl eligible for the first time since coach Mike Gundy’s first season in 2005.

PREDICTION: Baylor 48, Oklahoma State 13